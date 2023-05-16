In his sophomore year last spring, Caden Riojas tallied one hit in 25 plate appearances. That lone single came in his final appearance of the season. In 2023, Riojas has become one of the most consistent contributors for Derby.
Riojas held the unique designation of an underclassman varsity player, but his opportunities were few and far between. The 2022 lineup was a senior-laden, competitive squad, and Riojas struggled to produce at the plate, dropping him lower on the depth chart.
“I didn’t think it was a great season for me,” Riojas said. “It was frustrating [not getting into the everyday lineup], but there was a reason why; I wasn’t producing. I understood that and knew I needed to enter my junior season and work hard.”
Seeing a .045 batting average and a .160 on-base percentage next to his name fueled Riojas in his summer season with the Derby Grizz. Riojas said he had a strong club season and entered his junior year with something to prove.
Entering spring with a clean slate, Riojas felt confident that he was going to have a good season after the first few practices.
“I could tell this would be a good season at our first live at-bats,” Riojas said. “I was hitting good, feeling good and thought this would be the season I could make an impact.”
That confidence has helped Riojas become one of the top offensive bats for the Panthers with 21 hits and 11 RBIs, which is third on the team in each category. The power has also started to show as Riojas holds a .515 slugging percentage and has two home runs, which leads the team.
“[Riojas] got his first hit late in the year last season. He was great defensively, but it just wasn’t working at the plate,” head coach Todd Olmstead said. “He put in a lot of hard work in the offseason, and it has paid big-time dividends.”
As the leadoff man for Derby, Riojas has played a role in getting the offense going by getting on base. Riojas leads the team in runs scored with 23 with a .432 on-base percentage and four stolen bases.
Even though Riojas might be more aggressive at the plate than most leadoff hitters, he has developed a knack for getting on base.
“[Riojas] is one of the fastest guys on the team, and he gets on base a lot, which is why he is hitting leadoff,” Olmstead said. “I like what he does for us. He might not take as many pitches, but he gets on base and gets things happening. He is a great leadoff option for us right now.”
Getting innings on the mound this season was a surprise for Riojas, yet he has posted a 1.80 earned run average with eight strikeouts in 11.2 innings out of the bullpen. Riojas has developed a quick pitching repertoire using a sidearm style with a fastball, curveball, changeup and slider.
“It was a surprise for me this season,” Riojas said. “Going in, I expected I would be in a bullpen, but I didn’t expect to pitch that much. For not pitching that much in summer ball, I felt I did pretty decent as long as I could help the team.”
Most of the junior class plays summer ball together for the Derby Grizz, so the team could build momentum for their senior season. Continuing consistency is the biggest personal goal for Riojas heading into summer ball.
“I just want to keep staying consistent,” Riojas said. “Just spending time in the gym getting stronger and faster. I think I can carry all of this momentum moving all this from this season into the summer.”
