Derby Fans
Derby High School Athletics will be selling reserved seats with chair backs for all regular season varsity home games in the 2023 season. A limited number of seat reservations will go on sale on Aug. 11 starting at 8 a.m. at the Derby High School Finance Office and must be purchased in person. There are about 200 seat reservations available and will be sold in multiples of two. Each seat will have a semi-permanent chair attached to the bleachers for all four home games. All seats will be removed prior to the playoffs. It costs $50 per seat for the season.

