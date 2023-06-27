Kristen Regier was born to play tennis. She was even named after her mom’s favorite player, Chris Evert, who dominated the late 1970- 80s and won 18 major singles titles – including winning the French Open seven times.
Regier has used her tennis experience to help build the next generation of Derby tennis players for the last four years. In early June, she was named the head coach for Derby boys and girls tennis.
The McPherson native jumped into her local junior tennis program in elementary school and never stopped playing. Regier played varsity tennis at McPherson High School and moved on to play four years at Central Christian College.
Regier has been coaching tennis for over 15 years and started providing private lessons in Derby about four years ago after she and her husband, John, moved into the area in 2018. Since then, she has built quite a resume in the area, coaching at Derby Middle School, and starting a summer camp and summer league to help train and simulate the stress of competition.
The first summer camp in 2021 brought in 42 players from ages 6-18, and it has grown over the last two years. The 2023 installment of the camp saw a large increase with 122 players. This summer, the Derby tennis league will host its inaugural Panther and Jr. Panther Open later this summer. That tournament builds from the weekly league sessions focused on match play and then allows some break-out coaching.
“There is a lot of excitement surrounding tennis in Derby, and I am excited to be a part of it,” Regier said.
Regier started coaching because she was inspired by her coaches throughout her tennis career. Each left a special impact on her and showed her how to improve in all aspects of her life.
Regier’s dad, high school coach Doug Gayer, college coach Jeremy Nelson and McPherson Junior program (the Mac Advantage Tennis Club) director Janie Bremyer, who gave Regier her first opportunity, were the ones she said created her passion for coaching.
“Each of these coaches has been instrumental in the molding of who I am not only as a coach but more so as a person,” Regier said. “Coaching is about more than just the on-court execution; it is about genuine care for each kid trusting you to be their coach.”
Over time she has learned that development in coaching and tennis knowledge never ends. She has also noticed that every player is not coached the same way.
Players come in with different skills, experience and goals. Knowing
this has taught Regier patience. Meeting players where they are is a key piece to helping them develop at their own pace. The biggest payoff for her is seeing a player reaching their goals.
“Tennis is a game of perseverance and heartache, so I enjoy helping kids push through the plateau and climb to the next summit,” Reiger said. “Those goals are an ever-moving target, which creates the passion for the game and is what I love most.”
Kristin Kohr will join Regier’s staff as an assistant coach at Derby High School. The two have been instrumental in developing the next round of tennis players at Derby Middle School and the summer programs. The two will have a full-circle moment this season as the senior girls will be the first group of players that the two coached together at the middle school.
“I would not want to take this on with any other person. Kristin and I have only known each other for a few years, but she has become one of my closest confidants and friends,” Regier said. “Kristin has incredible experience as a player and coach and will add instant value to each player in the Derby tennis program.”
Regier has gotten to know players for both the boys and girls teams throughout the summer and is excited to get the girls season rolling in
the fall. She is especially looking forward to helping players develop and achieve their goals both on and off the court.
“I’m ready to start this journey and come alongside each player to identify, work toward and achieve their goals,” Regier said. “I’m looking forward to seeing this team grow as teammates, players, students and, more importantly, as people.”
