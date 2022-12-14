Ray coaching

Isaac Ray was a key player at Derby in his tenure as a Panther. Ray has taken on a new role as the C-Team coach for Mulvane boys basketball.

 COURTESY/KASEY MCDOWELL

Two seasons ago, Isaac Ray was a leader for Panther basketball under head coach Brett Flory. Fast-forward to 2022, and Ray is entering his first season on Mulvane boys basketball coaching staff.

Coaching was not on Ray’s radar growing up, but he always loved basketball. It has provided him with a way to stay around the game and teach the game.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.