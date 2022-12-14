Two seasons ago, Isaac Ray was a leader for Panther basketball under head coach Brett Flory. Fast-forward to 2022, and Ray is entering his first season on Mulvane boys basketball coaching staff.
Coaching was not on Ray’s radar growing up, but he always loved basketball. It has provided him with a way to stay around the game and teach the game.
It all started last season when Ray helped Bryan Chadwick at middle school practices. That was his first exposure to coaching, and it opened up the door to a whole new career.
This summer Ray and classmate Blake Chadwick coached the Wichita Padres together, which featured four Derby athletes. Ray said it was a fun summer coaching the team, and it was cool helping the Derby players grow into the type of players coach Brett Flory wants in his program.
“Being a coach was not something I had written down as something I wanted to do,” Ray said. “But with my love for the game and opportunities arising, I jumped on board and I am really loving it so far.”
One of Ray’s former coaches, Mike Abasolo, is the head coach at Mulvane and asked if Ray wanted to be on the coaching staff as the C-Team coach. Ray took the job and is enjoying his new gig. The team only had seven days of practice before their first game, and Ray is starting to see the team of freshmen and sophomores start to show improvement.
“We didn’t start the best, but we have seen some improvement already, which is what I like to see because it is so early,” Ray said. “The guys are starting to understand concepts and playing better together, so we are taking steps in the right direction.”
The Wildcat basketball program runs an offense similar to Derby, where there is freedom for the offense, so it was easy for Ray to pick up and coach. His familiarity with the offensive scheme let him jump in and coach rather than spending time learning set plays. The defensive scheme is a little less aggressive than the Panther defense, which Ray had to adjust to.
Like most players turned coaches, it took some time for Ray to get used to all the demands of running a team. Ray said it was an adjustment to watch both sides of the ball simultaneously so he can make adjustments. Learning how to instruct his players has also been one of the most significant adjustments.
“As a player, it is so much easier to see what you did wrong, and you can go out there and fix it,” Ray said. “As a coach, you have to give your players the right tools for them to go out there and fix it. It is really just learning how to come across to the players and explaining what we need to do in a way they can understand.”
Ray said that he has felt like he puts more blame on himself after a loss, and after games, he is trying to figure out how he could have done better regardless of the outcome. He loves being a part of a team and knows it makes a special bond for his players. He wants to be a coach that encourages his players to do their best on and off the court, just like his coaches did when he was at Derby.
Coach Flory saw Ray’s love for the game, and as he became more vocal, he saw Ray’s potential to be a coach. Flory is always proud to see a former player find success.
“Isaac tended to be pretty soft-spoken as an underclassman, but as he matured, he came out of his shell,” Flory said. “He loves the game, and is an unbelievable human being, so he will be great as a coach in Mulvane and wherever else he goes after that. We might have to try to get him back to Derby someday, but it is so awesome for him.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
