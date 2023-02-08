Ramsey

Kael Ramsey qualified for state as a sophomore in 2021. This season, Ramsey is aiming to reach the podium at the state meet.

Kael Ramsey qualified for state in his first year of competitive diving as a sophomore in 2021. After a brief stint out of the pool, the senior is helping lead the charge into the postseason for a Panther crew filled with first-year divers.

Ramsey said he has always enjoyed doing stunts and was recruited by a friend to try diving in his sophomore year. Once his feet sprang off the board for the first time, he was hooked.

