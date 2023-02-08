Kael Ramsey qualified for state in his first year of competitive diving as a sophomore in 2021. After a brief stint out of the pool, the senior is helping lead the charge into the postseason for a Panther crew filled with first-year divers.
Ramsey said he has always enjoyed doing stunts and was recruited by a friend to try diving in his sophomore year. Once his feet sprang off the board for the first time, he was hooked.
The flipping came naturally, but it took a little bit of time to control his form and build a solid technique. Many belly and back flops later, Ramsey started to get the feel for the basic dives and continued to build on his ability to add his own talents into each dive.
He got a season-altering boost in confidence midway through the year when he won the 1-meter diving event at Newton.
“I knew the guys I was going against were good, but I knew I was starting to make progress,” Ramsey said. “Getting first at that meet was a huge confidence booster for me, and I started to believe I could compete with the best.”
From that point, Ramsey felt like he could compete at every event and started to add to his dives. He finished third at the AVCTL-I meet and took 19th overall at state.
In his junior year, Ramsey attended Wichita West to focus on baseball. He said he would have liked to keep diving, but the Pioneers did not have a diving program.
After coming back to Derby as a senior, he attended summer workouts and once again found his routine, where he started building off the progress he had made in this sophomore season.
“Kael had to shake off a lot of rust,” diving coach Sam Pinkerton said. “He had to clean some stuff up in his technique, but physically, he didn’t lose any of the skills he had. He was just missing his timing, but it has been slowly getting better as the season progresses.”
It didn’t take too long for him to make an impact for the Panthers as he qualified for state diving in the first meet of the season at Campus on Dec. 1.
“I was super relieved after qualifying at that meet,” Ramsey said. “I felt a lot of pressure lifted off me, and I was just happy to qualify that meet, and it gave me confidence the rest of the way.”
Coach Pinkerton has been fortunate to have Ramsey back in the lineup after losing most of his team from 2022. Only Ramsey and junior Mykal Berry brought state experience to the Panthers this season.
Ramsey has been a solid leader for the Panthers, which allows Pinkerton the ability to dedicate his time working to advance each diver rather than taking it slow at practices.
“Kael has all the intangibles,” Pinkerton said. “Having him on the team, somebody with experience who has a lot of leadership qualities, is huge because it takes so much pressure off my back. I don’t need to be around them all the time; Kael is there, and he is going to do a good job of helping the younger guys out.”
That senior leadership has been helpful for the young diving squad as the Panthers will have Ramsey, Berry and freshman Corbyn Turner all compete in the state meet for diving this season.
Ramsey feels like he has been on the top of his game late in the season and has set a goal to reach the podium at state and beat the school record. The current benchmark is a score of 425, set in 2019.
“I am trying to beat the school record and reach the podium at state,” Ramsey said. “If I can continue to dive as I have been lately, I feel like I can reach both of those goals.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
