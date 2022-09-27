Maddex Ramirez was just starting to become a mainstay for the Panther starting 11 during his sophomore year, but it all came to a halt in an instant.
During a drill at training, Ramirez got caught between two teammates and twisted awkwardly. He heard a pop and initially thought it was just a bruised knee, but as he tried to play through the pain, it was clear the injury was much more severe. The MRI revealed it was every athlete’s worst nightmare: a full ACL tear.
It is a lengthy process to recover from the injury, and it took Ramirez almost an entire year to get back into action. Ramirez said he was stuck on the couch for nearly an entire week after the surgery and was on crutches for months in the initial stages of recovery.
Losing a year of time on the field is devastating, but Ramirez had support from his teammates to help him overcome the process.
“It was a big blow because I was just starting to start, and it was out of nowhere,” Ramirez said. “It is not something you look forward to at all. It was a hard time, but I got through it. My friends and teammates were really supportive.”
Physical therapy was the final step in his recovery process for Ramirez. He said at first it was uncomfortable, and he was not a fan of doing the bike, but it helped him get ready to hit the ground running.
It was not until the summer of 2021 that Ramirez was able to start working out with the Panthers, but he had to wear a brace to support his knee.
Ramirez spent his entire school season playing JV as a “rehab assignment” to work his way back to full strength, but the mental aspect proved to be the bigger challenge.
“It felt pretty good to get back onto the field, just like a sense of relief,” Ramirez said. “It was more mental. My confidence wasn’t there initially, but I just eased into it. I was bummed about being on JV, but it was part of the process. I didn’t want to go in and immediately tear it again.”
Ramirez gained the most confidence in the club season with Kansas Rush. It is where he started to gain enough confidence to play without fear and eventually took the brace off.
He said he learned how to trust the brace in the club season, which helped him build more confidence after his injury. As he started to feel comfortable ditching the brace, he felt like he started to play with less fear.
This season for the Panthers, he is back to form from his sophomore year and is one of the top defenders for Derby.
“Ramirez bounced back and was a leader on JV for us last year in his little rehab assignment,” head coach Paul Burke said. “This year, he has really added depth for us. He has started five games and played tons of minutes. As a left-footed left-back, he is beneficial for us. He can cross the ball in and just does his job well.”
Ramirez is considering hanging up the boots after the fall season, so finishing the season strong is the primary goal for the senior. There is still a long way to go as the Panthers play their first league game at home against Maize on Sept. 29.
“We still have a long ways to go this season,” Ramirez said. “I’m probably cutting it loose and hanging up the boots after this season, so I am just focused on finishing strong.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
