DHS soccer Maddex Ramirez

Maddex Ramirez has become a key defender for the Panthers this season after spending his junior year on JV to rehab from an ACL tear.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Maddex Ramirez was just starting to become a mainstay for the Panther starting 11 during his sophomore year, but it all came to a halt in an instant.

During a drill at training, Ramirez got caught between two teammates and twisted awkwardly. He heard a pop and initially thought it was just a bruised knee, but as he tried to play through the pain, it was clear the injury was much more severe. The MRI revealed it was every athlete’s worst nightmare: a full ACL tear.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.