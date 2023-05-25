state baseball

Andrew Miller (8) sprints to first base on a hit as Camdan Cooper (12) scores from third. Miller hit a two-run single in a five-run fifth inning as part of a 9-0 win over Topeka in the Class 6A state quarterfinal on May 25.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

A five-run fifth inning behind a two-hit outing by Mitchell Johnson pushed the Panthers past Topeka in a 9-0 win in the Class 6A state quarterfinal on May 25. 

Johnson stuck out 10 batters in 6 1/3 innings of work, shut out the Trojans with only two hits, and walked three.  

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

