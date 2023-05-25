A five-run fifth inning behind a two-hit outing by Mitchell Johnson pushed the Panthers past Topeka in a 9-0 win in the Class 6A state quarterfinal on May 25.
Johnson stuck out 10 batters in 6 1/3 innings of work, shut out the Trojans with only two hits, and walked three.
Andrew Miller, Kade Sheldon and Braden Horn each had two RBIs in the game. The Panthers had 12 hits in the game, including five in the fifth.
Derby 1-0 after an RBI single by Caden Riojas in the second inning, but the Panthers had chances to get more, ending the first two innings with the bases loaded.
With two-on and no outs in the fifth, Miller opened the door for the Panthers, scoring two on a grounder to right. The Panthers kept the line moving to give Johnson a 6-0 lead.
Johnson struck out the side in order the next inning. It was the fastball that was working for Johnson in that outing. The curveball might not have been the most effective strikeout pitch in the ballgame, but it helped create doubt in Topeka batter's mind to set up a fastball.
A two-run ground-rule double to left field by Kade Sheldon and an RBI single by Horn highlighted a three-run seventh inning for the Panther offense.
Derby put runners into scoring position with nine stolen bases in the ballgame. Colton Ruedy had three.
The Panthers will take on Blue Valley North, who defeated the top seed Manhattan 10-4. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m.
Class 6A quarterfinal vs. Topeka (May 25)
DERBY 0 1 0 0 5 0 3 — 9 12 1
TOPEKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 4
2B: Sheldon (DRBY); Genrich (TOP)
RBI: Miller 2, Horn 2, Sheldon 2, Riojas, Ruedy, Foster (DRBY)
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented