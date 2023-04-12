Powerlifting

In their first year, the Derby Powerlifting Club has grown into one of the biggest high school clubs in south central Kansas. Bottom row (left to right): coach Madi Jenkins, Rylan Syring and Mitchell Welch. Top row: Reese Draney, Dalton Scheer, Addy Greer, Max Burns, Brett Baldridge and coach Jordan Jenkins. 

 COURTESY/MADI JENKINS

The weight room at Derby High School is always a bustling place on campus. From zero hour to lights out, the room is often blaring with music and filled with the sound of clinking metal. However, a new occupant has taken its place in the weight room this year and has quickly risen in popularity. In its first year, the Derby Powerlifting Club has seen athletes shatter state records while conditioning for other sports. 

Madi Jenkins has always wanted to start a powerlifting club at DHS and worked with Mitchell Welch to get the ball rolling. The two have competed in powerlifting events and bring in loads of experience for the young athletes. The club has grown quickly and is one of the biggest high school squads in south-central Kansas. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

