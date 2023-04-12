The weight room at Derby High School is always a bustling place on campus. From zero hour to lights out, the room is often blaring with music and filled with the sound of clinking metal. However, a new occupant has taken its place in the weight room this year and has quickly risen in popularity. In its first year, the Derby Powerlifting Club has seen athletes shatter state records while conditioning for other sports.
Madi Jenkins has always wanted to start a powerlifting club at DHS and worked with Mitchell Welch to get the ball rolling. The two have competed in powerlifting events and bring in loads of experience for the young athletes. The club has grown quickly and is one of the biggest high school squads in south-central Kansas.
The team is comprised of athletes across various sports, from football to softball to track and field. The powerlifting club allows athletes to compete while growing stronger for their respective sports. The approach used by the coaches targets overall conditioning to provide a bigger benefit for athletes.
“I think it is great because it helps speed and overall athleticism,” Jenkins said. “We make sure we are conditioning in the training process and work on core strength to help them in their overall sport.”
According to Jenkins, the team doesn’t focus much on breaking records but rather on staying focused on their own personal bests, but at the United States Powerlifting Association Kansas State Championships, the team crushed their own bests, which happened to be state records. First-time competitors Addy Greer and Reese Draney combined for 17 state records, while Max Burns qualified for a national meet.
All but one competitor from the club had participated in a powerlifting competition, but the nerves went away after the first lift.
“That was my first powerlifting meet, but I wasn’t too nervous,” Greer said. “I had a fun time, and it was a really great experience. It is probably one of my favorite
sports to do. Madi really encouraged me to do it, and it is fun with her and all the people in the club.”
Jenkins said it was exciting to watch her athletes step up and achieve state records, especially the first-year lifters that never thought setting a record would be possible earlier in the year.
“It was exciting to watch them and see them realize they got a state record,” Jenkins said. “It is a confidence booster, a self-esteem booster. It is something they never thought they would be capable of doing at the start of the year.”
As the athletes continue to grow physically, Jenkins also wants them to continue to grow mentally. Jenkins said character growth is a key but often forgotten aspect of powerlifting, and the club provides an environment for young athletes to develop.
“For me, I think the biggest thing I want to see from my athletes is character growth,” Jenkins said. “Powerlifting is more than just a test of physical strength. We forget the character behind the lifter. Obviously, they are going to grow strength-wise, but I would like to see growth in their mindset and character.”
Jenkins has been working to organize an official USPA high school-only event in Derby this summer, which would be the first of its kind. It would provide other high school athletes a chance to compete in an environment tailored to them, which is a rare opportunity.
In the meantime, the squad will get some time to train for the next event in August. Jenkins said the athletes are excited to compete again, and those who missed the event want to get out there and compete.
“Right now, we are all getting prepped for the August meet,” Jenkins said. “Obviously, we have kids in various sports, but I am looking forward to having a local meet. Hopefully, it can be something the community can get involved in.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
