In 2022, Aubrey Potts significantly impacted the offensive ranks for Derby soccer with five goals. This season, the senior has brought in more confidence and has become one of the top scorers for the Panthers with eight goals.
Potts’ soccer career has been an unconventional journey. She started playing soccer at 4 years old through the Derby Recreation Commission and played her first season of competitive soccer in fifth grade. The only catch was that she was a starter on a boys team. Potts was never subbed out of a game and said she was faster than most of the boys. During a brief stint playing girls club soccer, she decided to only play high school ball in the spring.
Speed has been one of Potts’ biggest strengths, and she has the ability
to outrun her defensive opponents with ease. She can display that speed on through passes from her teammates, but said she had to learn how to be confident in her speed and use it to her advantage. The coaching staff has seen the speed and encourages Potts to use it every game.
“We tell [Potts] that she is the fastest player on the field every single game, and she needs to trust herself that she is,” head coach Paul Burke said. “She has shown more confidence this year and is starting to really understand her role.”
After spending her sophomore season primarily on junior varsity, Potts became a full-time varsity player last season. It didn’t take long for her to make an early impact as she scored her first two varsity goals in the first game of the season, which helped her settle in as a leading offensive player.
As a senior, Potts scored half of her season total in a four-goal first half in the 12-0 win over Wichita West on March 23. She has taken advantage of her opportunities and developed a sense of putting herself in a position to score.
“[Potts] has been in the right place at the right time,” Burke said. “She has started to put herself in the spot that we want her to be in, and she has been working hard to finish those scoring opportunities.”
On April 18, Potts netted the game-winner in a 3-2 overtime win over Eisenhower. She scored on a cross by Kirsten Bourgeois, where Potts said she just stuck her foot out and scored. After the game, Potts said it was one of the happiest moments in her soccer career.
As the lone upperclassmen forward on the team, Potts has worked with freshmen Lilly Emmerson and Harper Wintz, and it has only helped the team. Potts said the freshmen are talented, and there has been a good mixture of young talent and experience as Bourgeois has helped create scoring chances as the attacking center midfielder.
“Our other forwards are freshmen, but they are the reason why I get the opportunities that I get because they set me up for good shots,” Potts said. “I have also played with Bourgeois for a while, so I think I have a good balance between the two, which has helped me out a lot.”
Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, the Panthers hold a 7-6 record and are eighth in the Class 6A West regional standings. Winning games is the main focus for Potts to help put the Panthers
in a position to host a postseason match.
“I went into the season just trying to be better than I was last year and felt like I have already done that,” Potts said. “At this point of the season, I just want to do whatever I can to help win games.”
