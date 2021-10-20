As the fall sports begin to wind down, the postseason races are starting to heat up. Many Derby teams are fighting for home-field advantage in the standings heading into the last week of the regular season. Here is what you need to know for each of the remaining varsity fall sports.
Volleyball
The Panthers are on the outside looking in to be a host for the sub-state matches. The final home matches on Oct. 19 will be critical for seeding purposes. If the Panthers can avoid Washburn Rural or Hutchinson, it is possible that Derby can make a run to state.
Record as of Monday, Oct. 18:
(24-11, 5th in West Sub-State)
Sub-State: October 23
State: Oct. 29-30
State Location: Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina
Football
Derby football looks ready to defend its streak of state title appearances and make a run at its fourth-straight state title. Manhattan (6-1) lost in week six, which paved the way for the Panthers to take the top of the 6A West standings. That was an area of concern when Derby could not find an opponent for week one. If another team finishes with a similar record as the Panthers, the other team would have the top seed advantage because Derby would have one less game.
Record as of Monday, Oct 18.
(6-0, 1st in 6A West standings)
Regular season games remaining: at Maize South (Oct. 22)
Week 9: October 29
Regional: November 5
Sectional: November 12
Sub-state: November 19
State: November 27
State Location: Welch Stadium in Emporia
Soccer
Derby soccer has remained consistent throughout the year, with the lone slip coming at the hand of Wichita East. Washburn Rural (13-0-0) and Dodge City (14-0-1) will be the biggest challenges ahead for the Panthers, seeking their first state semifinal appearance since 2018.
Record as of Monday, Oct. 18
(12-1-1, 3rd in West Regional)
Regional Play-In & First Round: October 25-26
Regional Finals: October 28
State Quarterfinals: November 2
State Semifinal: November 5
State Final: November 6
State Location: College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe
Cross Country
The girls cross country squad took a first-place finish at the AVCTL-I meet on Oct. 16 and looks ready to make another run at a state title as a team. The boys squad has the potential to reach the state meet as a team but will need a good performance from all varsity runners. Individual spots are also up for grabs, so a Panther could reach the state meet with a top 10 finish if the team does not finish in the top three at regionals.
Regional: October 23
Regional Location: Cessna Activities Center in Wichita
State: October 30
State Location: 4-mile Creek Resort, Augusta
