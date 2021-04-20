Following some stellar performances on the mound the week prior, the Panthers got more clutch pitching in a home sweep of Campus on April 13.
Most notably, Mitchell Johnson was nearly perfect in the night cap – tossing a five-inning no hitter and only giving up one walk in a 13-0 victory over Campus
“He was getting ahead with his fastball early in the count … so that was good, and then he was throwing his slider for out pitchers and he just stayed out of the middle of the plate, which was great,” said DHS coach Todd Olmstead.
Derby opened up a 7-0 lead in the first inning of game two and never looked back. After Johnson’s lone walk, Tanner Knox made a stellar defensive play in right field to keep the no-hitter alive while also contributing at the plate with three RBIs. Saben Seager and Karson Klima also had multiple RBIs in the game, with the latter turning into a clutch hitter for the Panthers.
“It’s kind of a joy seeing him at the plate with runners in scoring position and less than two outs because you’re pretty much guaranteed he’s putting the ball in play and probably getting the run in,” Olmstead said of Klima.
Additionally, Reid Liston, Coleson Syring and Kade Snodgrass broke free from their own mini-slumps to contribute on the offensive end as well in the doubleheader.
Game one belonged to Luke Westerman, though, who was a perfect three-for-three at the plate and jumpstarted the Derby offense with an RBI single in the first inning. From there, Derby never relinquished the lead on the way to a 5-3 victory.
Olmstead noted the game was not as close as it appeared, as Campus tacked on two runs late and the team’s shortstop made some stellar defensive plays that kept the Panthers in check outside of a three-run third inning.
“I think we swung it pretty well, but I think they had two or three 6-3 double plays that were kind of big inning momentum killers,” Olmstead said. “I think that kept us from really blowing things apart there.”
While his team was up against a tough opposing pitcher, Olmstead said his hitters competed at the plate to help the Panthers set the tone in game one. Both starter Carson Olmstead and reliever Jace Jenkins were strong on the mound as well.
Now that the Panthers (8-2) have two solid wins over Campus under their belt, Olmstead is hopeful his team can keep building on that momentum and that the weather forecast for this week won’t put a damper on that – with Derby scheduled to travel to Hutchinson on Tuesday before a pair of challenging match-ups over the weekend.
“Saturday is going to be tough going to Lawrence and playing Shawnee Mission South and Liberty, Mo., if we’ve been off for a week without playing,” Olmstead said. “It’s good for our pitchers just to have a little rest, but I don’t think we’re overusing them. But for hitters it’s all about repetition and being in a routine.”
vs. Campus (April 13)
CMPS 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 – 3 5 3
DERBY 1 0 3 0 1 0 x – 5 8 2
W: C. Olmstead (DRBY)
L: Rico (CMPS)
2B: J. Horn (DRBY)
RBI: Klima, Syring, Westerman (DRBY); Rico, Vulgamore (CMPS)
vs. Campus (April 13)
CMPS 0 0 0 0 0 x x – 0 0 3
DERBY 7 4 1 1 x x x – 13 5 0
W: Johnson (DRBY)
L: Farris (CMPS)
2B: Seager, Snodgrass (DRBY)
3B: Knox, M. Thatcher (DRBY)
RBI: Klima 2, Knox 3, Seager 2, Snodgrass, D. Thatcher (DRBY)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.