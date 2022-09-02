Panther Stadium fell silent as the Manhattan Indians celebrated after kicking an 18-yard field goal to take the opening game of the 2022 season over the Derby Panthers in a 26-23 overtime win on Sept. 2. The Panthers knew it was no small task hosting the Indians in week one, but Derby had to battle another team in the game: Themselves.
Penalties were the biggest thorn in the side for the Panthers and killed nearly all its momentum. From an 80-yard touchdown run by Dylan Edwards late in the fourth that was nixed due to a holding call to a roughing the passer that rekindled an eventual Manhattan 88-yard touchdown drive; the Panthers walked off the field knowing the game was in their grasp. It was the first loss at home since November of 2014.
“We probably had over 100 yards in penalties; we had touchdowns called off, all that stuff,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “We will watch the film, but we have to improve, switch some stuff up and it was a good eye-opener for us.”
Manhattan executed its game plan to perfection and punched the Derby defense in the mouth in a near eight-minute drive to take a 7-0 lead on the first drive of the game. The Indians chipped away with a steady mix of plays that was capped off with a seven-yard run by running back Jason Sanchez.
PHOTOS: Derby drops season opener 26-23 in overtime
The Panthers struggled to generate offense for the majority of the first half despite starting its second possession at the Manhattan 30-yard line after a fumble recovery, but penalties pushed the drive back to the Manhattan 40, which resulted in a punt for the second consecutive drive.
A Panther roughing the passer penalty on a second-down incompletion on the Manhattan 12-yard line kept an 88-yard touchdown drive alive for the Indians in the second quarter. Manhattan took the free 15-yards in stride, and DeAndre Aukland scored on an 18-yard run. Feeling the momentum, the Indians added on with a two-point conversion to take a 15-0 lead.
Edwards put the Panthers on the board with a 68-yard run to the outside to provide a spark for the offense. The teams traded punts before the Indians generated a drive to tack on points before the half, but an interception by Britton Pascual limited the damage.
Derby came out strong in the third quarter, and Edwards scored his second touchdown of the day on a 26-yard run where he fought through contact and cut across the field, but the Panthers still trailed 15-13 after a missed extra point. Garrett Hounschell blocked a put on the following Indian drive, which set up the offense at the Manhattan ten-yard line. The Panthers had to settle for a field goal after three plays that included a bad snap for a loss.
The defense forced a fumble on the next Manhattan drive at the Indian 19-yard line. Derek Hubbard gave the Panthers a 23-15 lead. Keenan Schartz led the Indians to tie the game with a 6-yard run and two-point conversion with 10:47 left in the fourth.
Offensive penalties reared its ugly head in crunch time as four penalties in a drive forced the Panthers to punt. The defense held strong, setting up the Panthers for a classic game-winning drive. A penalty removed Edwards’ big run, but Derby drove down the field in possession for a field goal attempt. A missed field goal sent the game to overtime. A false start on the first play of OT moved the Panthers from the 15 that resulted in a blocked field goal attempt allowing Manhattan to win with a 25-yard field goal.
Communication was the difference for the Panthers in week one, and the team knows they have to clean it up before heading to Salina South next week.
“We just have to execute better and know what we are doing,” Brock Zerger said. “We had a lot of busted plays, and I think we just need to clean everything up.”
