Derby football

A pass attempt flies just out of reach of Trevon Rose (8). The Panthers dropped the season opener 26-23 against Manhattan on Sept. 2. 

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Panther Stadium fell silent as the Manhattan Indians celebrated after kicking an 18-yard field goal to take the opening game of the 2022 season over the Derby Panthers in a 26-23 overtime win on Sept. 2. The Panthers knew it was no small task hosting the Indians in week one, but Derby had to battle another team in the game: Themselves.

Penalties were the biggest thorn in the side for the Panthers and killed nearly all its momentum. From an 80-yard touchdown run by Dylan Edwards late in the fourth that was nixed due to a holding call to a roughing the passer that rekindled an eventual Manhattan 88-yard touchdown drive; the Panthers walked off the field knowing the game was in their grasp. It was the first loss at home since November of 2014. 

PHOTOS: Derby drops season opener 26-23 in overtime

1 of 15

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.