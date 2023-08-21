Britton Pascual

Britton Pascual was third on the team in tackles last season. Pascual played inside linebacker for the first time in his sophomore season and has developed into a strong leader for the Panther defense. 

 FILE

Britton Pascual flew under the radar as one of the top defensive players for the Panthers last season. In just seven games as a junior, Pascual had 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. His tackle totals were third on the team behind AVCTL-I defensive MVP Miles Wash and Iowa State commit Sam Same.

Pascual was an inside linebacker for the Panthers beside Wash, but he had to learn more nuances of the position in his sophomore year after being thrown into the role in the 42-41 week seven win over Maize in 2021. In that game, Pascual, who had been an outside linebacker his entire career, made one of the most crucial plays of the year with an interception on a Maize two-point conversion attempt in the final minute of the fourth quarter to seal a Derby win.

0
0
0
0
0