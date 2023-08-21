Britton Pascual flew under the radar as one of the top defensive players for the Panthers last season. In just seven games as a junior, Pascual had 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. His tackle totals were third on the team behind AVCTL-I defensive MVP Miles Wash and Iowa State commit Sam Same.
Pascual was an inside linebacker for the Panthers beside Wash, but he had to learn more nuances of the position in his sophomore year after being thrown into the role in the 42-41 week seven win over Maize in 2021. In that game, Pascual, who had been an outside linebacker his entire career, made one of the most crucial plays of the year with an interception on a Maize two-point conversion attempt in the final minute of the fourth quarter to seal a Derby win.
Throughout the remainder of the 2021 season, Pascual built confidence, and it easily transferred over in his junior season. He was able to play more relaxed, knowing he had Wash beside him and helping him along the way.
“I would say last year I didn’t overthink,” Pascual said. “I just knew that I could play freely that entire football season knowing that Wash was beside me. He would be on it with me and help me out a lot. It freed me up a lot to help me get my presnap reads and where to go and play quick.”
Pascual said that he started to take advantage of watching film last season. Preparation is one of the biggest aspects of the inside linebacker position, to be ready to lead the defense on gameday.
“Wash helped me in the film room so much and understand that it is a huge part of our position,” Pascual said. “Understanding what you're watching and what you need to prepare for helps you feel so much quicker on Friday nights.”
The inside linebackers have to communicate with the entire defense to get everyone on the same page. Pascual said that in his sophomore year, it took him some time to develop the confidence to lead the entire defense. He was extremely confident last season after getting the experience, and this season, he will be a key voice for the team.
Derby football has developed a solid linebacker legacy. Pascual said it has been special to play the position after watching guys like Coleson Syring and Jack Hileman run the defense on Friday nights. The linebacker core has always carried a physical mentality and a determination to always outwork their opponents.
“We might not always be the biggest linebackers, but we have been consistent,” Pascual said. “That comes down to our discipline and the coaches getting us ready. We might not be the biggest guys, but we are going to try to outwork any team we play. It is really cool to be a part of an amazing linebacker legacy.”
This season, Pascual would like to crack the 100 tackles in a season benchmark, but staying healthy throughout the season is the top priority. Pascual said the defense was a little injury-prone last season, but it did give younger players some experience. Now that the roster is healthy and has some familiarity playing together, the team should be able to play well as a unit.
“I want to break 100 tackles, but my biggest personal goal is to just stay healthy throughout the season,” Pascual said. “This year, I am excited about our defense. As long as we are all on the same page, we have the potential to be really good.”
