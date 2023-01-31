A three-pointer from the beak of the Maize midcourt logo at the first-half buzzer by Kaeson Fisher-Brown helped give the Derby a key boost at halftime in the 67-59 win over Maize on Jan. 31.
“That three was important,” Fisher-Brown said. “It was a very steady kind of first half. I got some space and hit it. I knew it was going to be a momentum changer for me and our team.”
It was a competitive first half, as neither team could get a big run to generate momentum. The Panthers were aggressive shooting the ball with 18 points off three-pointers in the first half. The Eagles maintained a steady pace with mid-range shots and points in the paint.
The late Fisher-Brown three gave the Panthers a 29-22 lead at the break, which helped keep the distance on a resilient Maize team.
Derby finally created some space with a quick 6-0 run to take a 39-30 lead midway through the third quarter, using its full-court pressure to generate points off turnovers. Maize made a quick run of their own off Derby turnovers.
“We had a couple of nice runs using our pressure defensively got us some breathing room in the third quarter,” head coach Brett Flory said. “We did make some mistakes to keep them in the game.”
The Panthers managed to avoid a late upset bid but had to regroup after Maize pulled within three at 57-54 midway through the fourth quarter. Dallas Metzger and Fisher-Brown took over in the final quarter to combine for 20 points to provide the final boost for Derby. Fisher-Brown finished with 19, and Metzger tallied 17.
“That is what Fisher-Brown and Metzger are supposed to do for us,” Flory said. “They are two hard-working and talented players, and late in the game, that is supposed to show, and it did tonight.”
Derby will step out of league play with a home game against Salina Central on Feb. 3.
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown, 19; Metzger, 17; Ulwelling, 9; Franklin, 8; Anderson, 6; Brown, 5; Chadwick, 3.
EAGLES: Hanna, 17; Williams, 13; Grill, 8; Stephens, 6; Myovela, 5; Mason, 5; Booth, 3; Teague, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
