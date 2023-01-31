KFB maize

Kaeson Fisher-Brown led all scorers with 19 points in the 67-59 win over Maize on Jan. 31. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

A three-pointer from the beak of the Maize midcourt logo at the first-half buzzer by Kaeson Fisher-Brown helped give the Derby a key boost at halftime in the 67-59 win over Maize on Jan. 31.

“That three was important,” Fisher-Brown said. “It was a very steady kind of first half. I got some space and hit it. I knew it was going to be a momentum changer for me and our team.” 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

