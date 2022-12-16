A hot start set the tone for the Panthers in a 65-42 win over Salina South on Dec. 16. Dallas Metzger started the game with four three-pointers in the first quarter to give Derby some early momentum. He finished with 21 points on the night, which led all scores.
“It felt really good,” Metzger said. “I really felt like I couldn’t miss, and everyone else did their role tonight.”
It was a tight first quarter, but the Panthers started to pull away after making an adjustment to bait the Cougars to open the paint. Head coach Brett Flory moved Metzger and Kaeson Fisher-Brown to the same side to force Salina South to choose between limiting a driving lane for Fisher-Brown or putting added pressure on Metzger. This allowed Fisher-Brown to drive and dish or finish at the rim.
Fisher-Brown finished with 18 points and helped Derby cruise the rest of the way, including a 42-23 lead at the break.
Several other players got involved in the action, and Kaden Franklin came up big down low with a 12-point night. Nearly every player played a role in the win, and a solid defensive effort limited Salina South to only one-shot possessions. Caleb Brown and Metzger ate up several defensive rebounds for Derby. Cooper Chadwick played a crucial role in distributing the ball.
“The second and third quarter, we played really good ball,” Flory said. “We got a lot of stops and scored off those stops. We executed the things we wanted to do, so it was a good performance, particularly in the middle of the game.”
It was a crucial win to get off to a hot start in AVCTL-I play, and the victory on the road was a positive way to generate some momentum for the challenging league schedule.
“Road league wins are good wins,” Flory said. “Road wins are never easy to come by, so we are thrilled to get it started that way.”
Derby will have a tough task against Bishop Carroll at noon on Dec. 17.
SALINA SOUTH 14 9 9 10 - 42
PANTHERS: Metzger, 21; Fisher-Brown, 18; Franklin, 12; Ulwelling, 3; Anderson, 3; Chadwick, 2; Brown, 2; Kotes, 2; Arnet, 2.
COUGARS: Purucker, 15; Humphrey, 10; Bailey, 9; Sajdak, 8.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
