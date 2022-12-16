basketball

Kaeson Fisher-Brown drives to the basket in the 65-42 win over Salina South on Dec. 16.

 BY CODY FRIESEN sports@derbyinformer.com

A hot start set the tone for the Panthers in a 65-42 win over Salina South on Dec. 16. Dallas Metzger started the game with four three-pointers in the first quarter to give Derby some early momentum. He finished with 21 points on the night, which led all scores.

“It felt really good,” Metzger said. “I really felt like I couldn’t miss, and everyone else did their role tonight.” 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

