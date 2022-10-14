Derby cruised to a 55-7 win over Maize South behind a balanced offense on Oct. 14. Dylan Edwards led the Panthers with four touchdowns, rushing for three with a receiving score. Brock Zerger threw for two touchdowns and ran for a 62-yard score.
“It was good to get a confidence booster game after last week, Zerger said. “I thought we improved, and as long as we keep going in that direction, we can achieve our goals.”
The Panthers (5-2) bounced back from the emotional loss to Maize a week ago and showed an effective, balanced offense in the run and pass game. The air attack has been a missing piece for Derby all season, and the improvement showed in the win over the Mavericks (3-4).
“We practiced on it all week,” Zerger said. “We knew the passing game was going to be there, and when the run game was struggling a little bit, we were able to use it successfully. There has been a huge improvement from the wide receivers and offensive line.”
Head coach Brandon Clark said the offensive line gave Zerger some more time to throw in the win, and the passing game has started to open up for the Panthers.
PHOTOS: Derby improves to 5-2 with 55-7 win over Maize South
DERBY_FOOTBALL_10-14-22-25-2.jpg
Nathan Alspaw
DERBY_FOOTBALL_10-14-22-33-2.jpg
Nathan Alspaw
DERBY_FOOTBALL_10-14-22-58.jpg
Nathan Alspaw
DERBY_FOOTBALL_10-14-22-85.jpg
Nathan Alspaw
DERBY_FOOTBALL_10-14-22-134.jpg
Nathan Alspaw
DERBY_FOOTBALL_10-14-22-157.jpg
Nathan Alspaw
DERBY_FOOTBALL_10-14-22-190.jpg
Nathan Alspaw
DERBY_FOOTBALL_10-14-22-203.jpg
Nathan Alspaw
Zerger’s long touchdown run gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Maize South offense showed some fight with a touchdown drive capped off with a seven-yard score by Braxton Bigley.
The Panthers went on to outscore Maize South 48-0 the rest of the game.
Derby responded with a 13-play drive with ten runs and three passes that was finished with a one-yard touchdown run by Edwards.
“It was a good drive,” Clark said. “We like to score a little quicker, but to be able to sustain the drive was good to see. We did have some penalties on that drive that pushed us back and made us work a little harder. We need to clean that up.”
Edwards scored a 12-yard touchdown run, and a 52-yard pass by Zerger on the next two Derby drives to extend the Panther lead to 28-7.
Demaria’e Baker scored a 30-yard pick-six on the next Mavericks possession, and Zerger found Colton Ruedy for a 39-yard pass to put the Panthers up 41-7 at halftime.
The Mavericks put together a solid drive to the Derby 12-yard line, but Samuel Same recovered a fumble to set up a 37-yard Edwards touchdown. Derek Hubbard tacked on the final score of the game with a 64-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers will host Newton on Oct. 21 in the final game of the regular season, and Clark said the team needs to start building momentum now to make a deep run in the postseason.
“Our trajectory of getting better needs to go more upwards quicker rather than just a steady climb,” Clark said. “We talked about it this week, and our players proved they could do that. We struggled a little early, but there is a lot we can take away from this game and work on. We are going to push them harder this week to keep momentum.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
