Caleb Brown runs throgh contact after making a catch in the 55-7 win over Maize South on Oct. 14.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Derby cruised to a 55-7 win over Maize South behind a balanced offense on Oct. 14. Dylan Edwards led the Panthers with four touchdowns, rushing for three with a receiving score. Brock Zerger threw for two touchdowns and ran for a 62-yard score.

“It was good to get a confidence booster game after last week, Zerger said. “I thought we improved, and as long as we keep going in that direction, we can achieve our goals.”

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.