State bbb third place

Cooper Chadwick and Caleb Brown celebrate taking third-place in the 67-66 overtime win over Blue Valley North on March 11. 

 NATHAN ALSPAW

Kaeson Fisher-Brown’s game-winning layup boosted the Panthers in a 67-66 overtime win over Blue Valley North in the third-place game of the Class 6A state tournament on March 11.

Trailing by one, Fisher-Brown drove into the lane with six seconds remaining and finished an acrobatic layup that gave the Panthers the lead.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.