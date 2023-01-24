Midseason tournament

Jack Ulwelling scored 14 points in each of the first two games for Derby in the Dodge City Tournament of Champions. The Panthers took fourth place in the tournament after a 65-59 loss to Junction City on Jan. 21.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Derby finished the Dodge City Tournament of Champions with a fourth-place finish after a 65-59 loss to Junction City on Jan. 21.

The Panthers shot 21 percent in the first half, and the Blue Jays dominated the opening 16 minutes to build a 32-18 lead at halftime, which was the largest lead of the game. Derby improved in the second half and scored 24 points in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too great to overcome.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

