The Panthers extended its winning streak over Bishop Carroll to eight straight since 2016 with a dominating 56-14 win on Sept. 15.
Derek Hubbard recorded a second consecutive three-touchdown game. Braxton Clark threw for three touchdown passes, two to Da’Saahn Brame and one to Hubbard. Freshman Arieus Finley continued to shine and tallied three scores, including a 50-yard run.
“I feel like we have started to limit our mistakes from the last two games, and it has started to show tonight,” Braxton Clark said. “Our defense played great, and there was a ton of improvement from that side of the ball as well.”
Derby jumped on the board early with a 30-yard pass to Brame on the opening drive of the game. After the Derby defense forced four straight Bishop Carroll punts, Finley gave the Panthers a 14-0 lead on a 32-yard run late in the first quarter.
Carroll scored on a quick 59-yard touchdown pass from Jackson King to Van Haneberg to get the Golden Eagles right back in the ball game.
“Our defense played great; we just had one big play where we missed a lot of tackles,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “That has been our emphasis. It has been our Achilles heel the last few weeks, just giving up big plays off missed tackles. We need to clean that up.”
It would be the first of just two scores for Bishop Carroll, the second coming on a 20-yard pass from King to Parker Flax midway through the fourth quarter to make it 56-14.
The Panther defense has been dominant the last two games, led by its pressure up front. A pair leading the charge in the pressure early has been Mason Hopper and Kikoa Indalecio.
“We wanted to speed it up early in the game as a defense,” Hopper said. “It is nice to get that pressure on the quarterback early, and it limits what they can do on third down. It just takes some stress off as a unit.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Derby: The defense came out firing on all cylinders, forcing several third-down situations. Only one big play hurt the starting unit in the second half. It was a physical effort throughout the defense. Offensively, Derby got on the board quickly and made slight adjustments to open up the air attack and ground game.
Bishop Carroll: The Golden Eagle (1-2) were limited in the run game because of the physical front for Derby. Once the Panthers built a lead, it was difficult to create diversity in the offensive play calling, especially on third and long situations. A good amount of big plays to get into Derby territory came off a pair of muffed Derby punts.
EIGHT IS GREAT
Derby has won eight straight over Bishop Carroll, the largest victory since defeating the Golden Eagles 49-13 in 2016. The Panther special teams also went a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Golden Eagles: Tight end and punter Luke Holthusen hurt his leg early in the third quarter and did not return. He was starting to be a key receiver for the Golden Eagle offense, trying to generate momentum.
UP NEXT
The Panthers will journey to Hutchinson to face the Salthawks on Sept. 22. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
