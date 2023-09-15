vs bishop carroll

Mario Salazar (66) lifts Arieus Finley (23) after scoring one of his three touchdowns in the 56-14 win over Bishop Carroll on Sept. 15.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

The Panthers extended its winning streak over Bishop Carroll to eight straight since 2016 with a dominating 56-14 win on Sept. 15. 

Derek Hubbard recorded a second consecutive three-touchdown game. Braxton Clark threw for three touchdown passes, two to Da’Saahn Brame and one to Hubbard. Freshman Arieus Finley continued to shine and tallied three scores, including a 50-yard run.

