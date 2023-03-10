Panthers state semifinal

Cooper Chadwick defends Marcus Ziegler (5) of Wichita Heights in the 61-45 loss in the state semifinal on March 10. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Derby could not get the game-altering bucket to knock off the top-seeded and reigning champ Wichita Heights in a 61-45 loss in the Class 6A state semifinal on March 10.

Heading into the game, the Panthers knew they would need a hot shooting night, but they shot 32 percent from the floor and went 8-24 from three. Dallas Metzger and Kaeson Fisher-Brown went a combined 4-17 from three-point range. 

