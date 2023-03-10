Derby could not get the game-altering bucket to knock off the top-seeded and reigning champ Wichita Heights in a 61-45 loss in the Class 6A state semifinal on March 10.
Heading into the game, the Panthers knew they would need a hot shooting night, but they shot 32 percent from the floor and went 8-24 from three. Dallas Metzger and Kaeson Fisher-Brown went a combined 4-17 from three-point range.
"We had to have a really good day shooting form three to have success," head coach Brett Flory said. "We weren't awful, but for our standards we were not as good as we could be."
The Panthers responded from a 21-point first quarter by the Falcons to pull within one at 30-29 with 1:59 to go in the second half on a three-pointer by Fisher-Brown.
Heights rattled off a 5-0 run to end the first half, holding a 35-29 lead at the break. The Falcons had an answer for nearly every Panther bucket, shooting 58 percent from the floor in the first half.
The Panthers struggled to find much of an answer defensively to limit Heights. Derby used a litany of defensive schemes from man-to-man and a 2-3 zone.
"We just need to try to keep them out of the paint," Flory said. "With a team that talented you have to try to take something away, but when you take something away, they will find a way to beat you. That is what makes them so good."
Wichita Heights cooled down from the hot start, and Derby once again pulled within one at 39-38 with a 9-0 run but couldn’t get the crucial stop and bucket.
Derby struggled to gain any momentum in the final quarter and was limited to just one point in the first five minutes of crunch time. Heights finished the game with a 6-0 run to clinch a second-straight state rematch with Blue Valley Northwest.
Second-chance points were the key for the Falcons, who outscored the Panthers 13-2 in the category and 26-12 in the paint. The rebounding battle was fairly even, but Heights held the edge. Kaden Franklin only had three boards in the ballgame.
Kaeson Fisher-Brown led the Panthers with 15 points. Timothy Williams was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points. Marcus Ziegler and Amalachi Wilkins also scored double digits for the Falcons.
Mason Anderson came off the bench and was a key shooter for the Panthers with 11 points. The junior hit three of the eight Panther threes.
"As a bench player you have to hit those shots," Anderson said. "If the coach trusts you that much you have to be confident and come through. I felt like I was able to do my part, but unfortunately, we couldn't get it done."
The Panthers will take on #2 Blue Valley North in the consolation game on March 11 at noon.
WICHITA HEIGHTS 21 14 8 18 — 61
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown, 15; Anderson, 11; Franklin, 7; Metzger, 7; Ulwelling, 5.
FALCONS: Williams, 23; Ziegler, 16; Wilkins, 10; Holt, 7; Alford, 3; Bowen, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
