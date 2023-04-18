Derby softball improved to 10-0 with doubleheader sweeps of Newton on April 11 and Eisenhower on April 14. The Panthers combined for 48 hits and 40 runs in only 25 innings of ball. Pitchers Addy Canfield and Ava Boden gave up just seven runs, four earned, off 15 hits with 30 strikeouts across four games. Trinity Kuntz led the team with seven RBIs throughout the week.
A late offensive surge helped the Panthers defeat Eisenhower 5-2 in game one. With the score tied and two in base with two outs in the top of the seventh, Karlie Demel hit a two-run triple to center, giving Derby the lead. Kyler Demel hit an RBI single in the next at-bat to add an insurance run.
Canfield gave up two runs, one earned, on five hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. The junior provided her own run support with a solo home run. The Panthers committed four errors in the win.
The Panthers took a 5-1 win for the sweep over the Tigers in game two. Derby took the lead with a two-run second and added three more in the sixth. Kuntz, Canfield and Enslinger all recorded RBIs. Canfield allowed one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. A solo homer in the first inning was the lone blemish on the pitching line.
The Panthers defeated the Railers 13-1 in the opening game of the series. Kyler Demel, Reagan Jackson and Kuntz each had three RBIs in the win. Jackson had a four-hit day for the Panthers with a pair of doubles. Enslinger hit a home run for a two-RBI afternoon. Canfield stuck out nine in six innings.
An eight-run first inning gave the Panthers a hot start in a 17-3 win in only five innings to take the sweep. Boden earned the win and allowed three runs, one earned, with four strikeouts and two walks. The Panthers kept the line moving with 18 hits and just four walks. Six Derby batters had multi-RBI games.
The Panthers travel to McPherson for a quad on April 18 but jump into a stretch with eight straight games against AVCTL-I opponents, starting with a doubleheader on the road against Maize on April 21.
at Eisenhower (April 14, Game one)
DERBY 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 - 5 7 4
EISENHOWER 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 - 2 5 0
2B: Demel (DRBY); Pabst, Ford (EISN)
RBI: Ka. Demel 2, Ky. Demel, T. Kuntz, Canfield (DRBY); George, Pabst (EISN)
at Eisenhower (April 14, Game two)
DERBY 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 - 5 6 0
EISENHOWER 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 3 3
2B: Enslinger, Canfield (DRBY)
RBI: Canfield, Enslinger, Frager (DRBY); Ford (EISN)
at Newton (April 11, Game one)
DERBY 1 0 0 3 5 4 X - 13 17 0
NEWTON 0 0 0 1 0 0 X - 1 3 6
2B: Jackson 2, T. Kuntz 2 (DRBY); Koontz (NWTN)
3B: Ky. Demel, Ka. Demel (DRBY)
RBI: Ky. Demel 3, T. Kuntz 3, Jackson 3, Enslinger 2, Frager (DRBY); Koontz (NWTN)
at Newton (April 11, Game two)
DERBY8 2 3 3 1 X X - 17 18 1
NEWTON 2 0 0 1 0 X X - 3 4 3
2B: T. Kuntz 2, Jackson, Grady, Frager, Ky. Demel (DRBY); Koontz (NWTN)
RBI: T. Kuntz 3, Jackson 3, Ky. Demel 2, Ka. Demel 2, Canfield 2, Frager 2, Grady, Enslinger (DRBY); Koontz, Seidl, Rains (NWTN)
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
