SB: T. Kuntz

Trinity Kuntz led the team with seven RBIs in a pair of doubleheader sweeps against Newton on April 11 and Eisenhower on April 14.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby softball improved to 10-0 with doubleheader sweeps of Newton on April 11 and Eisenhower on April 14. The Panthers combined for 48 hits and 40 runs in only 25 innings of ball. Pitchers Addy Canfield and Ava Boden gave up just seven runs, four earned, off 15 hits with 30 strikeouts across four games. Trinity Kuntz led the team with seven RBIs throughout the week.

A late offensive surge helped the Panthers defeat Eisenhower 5-2 in game one. With the score tied and two in base with two outs in the top of the seventh, Karlie Demel hit a two-run triple to center, giving Derby the lead. Kyler Demel hit an RBI single in the next at-bat to add an insurance run.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.