Colton Ruedy begins his dive back to first base on a pick-off attempt. Ruedy had three hits and three RBIs, including the winning RBI, in the 12-11 win over Hutchinson on May 9.

 BY CODY FRIESEN sports@derbyinformer.com

Colton Ruedy hit a walk-off RBI single, scoring Caden Riojas in the eighth inning of a 12-11 Derby win over Hutchinson on May 9. The Salthawks took game two in a 3-2 win leading to a sweep on May 10 as weather suspended play the night before.

Weather plagued the series as game one was delayed by nearly two hours. The Salthawks held a 1-0 lead before a delay.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.