Colton Ruedy hit a walk-off RBI single, scoring Caden Riojas in the eighth inning of a 12-11 Derby win over Hutchinson on May 9. The Salthawks took game two in a 3-2 win leading to a sweep on May 10 as weather suspended play the night before.
Weather plagued the series as game one was delayed by nearly two hours. The Salthawks held a 1-0 lead before a delay.
The Panthers bounced back after the delay with a seven-run second. Derby had three runs score on two bases-loaded walks and a hit batter. Braden Horn highlighted the inning with a two-run double.
Hutchinson responded with consecutive five-run innings in the third and fourth. Three straight singles brought in runs in the third to give the Salthawks an 11-7 lead.
Two runs came in to score in the fourth for the Panthers to keep the game within striking distance. Derby tailed 11-10 in the fifth on an RBI by Braden Horn. Ruedy tied it in the sixth with a sacrifice fly and ended the game with his third RBI of the day in the eighth. Braden Horn also ended the day with a three-RBI game.
The Panthers used three pitchers in the ballgame. Starter Hudson Halstead allowed only one unearned run with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings before the delay. Riojas earned the win with a pair of scoreless innings.
Game two reached the bottom of the fourth before the weather suspended play until May 10. The Salthawks held a 2-0 lead after a two-run third inning. The matchup resumed with a clean inning for the Panthers. Two runs scored on an error in the fourth.
Hutchinson took the 3-2 lead the following inning on an error. After back-to-back singles, Salthawk pitchers retired nine in a row. Only one run was earned between the two ball clubs.
Derby ends the regular season at 12-8 and will wait for regional assignments, which will be announced on May 13.
(vs. Hutchinson, May 9, game one)
HUTCHINSON 1 0 5 5 0 0 0 0 - 11 9 4
DERBY 0 7 0 2 1 1 0 1 - 12 6 3
RBI: Ruedy 3, Horn 3, Riojas, Sheldon, Sweat, Cooper (DRBY); Franz 2, Parks 2, Bleything, Davis (HUTCH)
(vs. HUTCHINSON, May 10, game two)
HUTCHINSON 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 - 3 3 1
DERBY 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 2 3 3
