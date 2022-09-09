Vs salina south

Brock Zerger runs the ball in the 69-20 win over Salina South on Sept. 9. Zerger rushed for two touchdown and two passing touchdowns in the win. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby came out of the gate hungry following a loss to Manhattan in the home opener and delivered with 55 points in the first half to cruise to a 69-20 win over Salina South.

“It was a solid game; the kids played hard,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “We made some mistakes, but it is only week two. I was proud of the guys for their effort. They could have easily come out with their heads down after a home loss, but they came out and showed some good effort.”

PHOTOS: Derby defeats Salina South 69-20

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.