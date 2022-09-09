Derby came out of the gate hungry following a loss to Manhattan in the home opener and delivered with 55 points in the first half to cruise to a 69-20 win over Salina South.
“It was a solid game; the kids played hard,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “We made some mistakes, but it is only week two. I was proud of the guys for their effort. They could have easily come out with their heads down after a home loss, but they came out and showed some good effort.”
The offense was clicking in the first half, with touchdowns in each of its five possessions. Senior running back Dylan Edwards got on the board with a 57-yard touchdown run as the offense rebounded from its loss to Manhattan.
Senior quarterback Brock Zerger did a little bit of everything for the Panthers with a pair of rushing and passing touchdowns.
Zerger put the Panthers on the board with a 10-yard run in the first Derby drive and punched in his second on a three-yard run to put the Panthers up 14-0.
Senior Travon Rose and junior Colton Ready were the benefactors of a pair of passing touchdowns. Zerger connected with Rose for a 30-yard touchdown and hit Reudy for a 46-yard score to put the Panthers up 55-0 in its final drive of the first half.
It was a big boost of confidence for the senior after a loss to Manhattan, where the offense looked out of sync at times.
“I think it was a confidence booster for us,” Zerger said. “It is always good to have a game like that where you can execute what you worked on during the week. It feels good after last week; it was good to bounce back this week.”
Junior quarterback Braxton Clark led the offense with two touchdowns in the second half. Clark connected with junior Talen Neel on a 20-yard pass and a five-yard touchdown run.
The defense did its fair share of work in the first half with a pair of touchdowns, including a 30-yard pick-six by senior linebacker Roman Boden.
Salina South could not push past its own 30-yard line until the Derby defensive starters were removed from the game at the end of the second quarter.
“We wanted to come back and make a statement that our defense is just as good or better than last year,” Boden said. “That was just the main focus to come out and be physical.”
Salina South showed an offensive set and then punted on fourth down most of the game in an attempt to keep Edwards off the field, but the Panthers returned two of those punts, including a 50-yard return by senior Demaria’e Baker.
Building confidence on the offensive line has been crucial for the Panthers in the first two weeks of the season, and coach Clark said he used the time to give added reps to his young line.
The Panthers will have a tough road test against Bishop Carroll on Sept. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We are going to take this win as a building block and some momentum,” Clark said. “We told the kids after the game that we are going to push them harder because we have to be prepared for Bishop Carroll.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
