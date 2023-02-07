BB vs salina South

Jack Ulwelling scored eight points in the 62-36 win over Salina South on Feb. 7. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

It was business as usual for Derby in the 62-36, wire-to-wire win over Salina South on Feb. 7.  The coaching staff knew the Panthers (11-4, 5-2) would need to set the tone to start the second half of AVCTL-I play.

“When you are in the second time though league play, everyone knows each other so well, so you really need to play well,” head coach Brett Flory said. “I thought we got good looks all night long, and we guarded pretty well tonight.” 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

