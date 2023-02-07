It was business as usual for Derby in the 62-36, wire-to-wire win over Salina South on Feb. 7. The coaching staff knew the Panthers (11-4, 5-2) would need to set the tone to start the second half of AVCTL-I play.
“When you are in the second time though league play, everyone knows each other so well, so you really need to play well,” head coach Brett Flory said. “I thought we got good looks all night long, and we guarded pretty well tonight.”
Kaden Franklin led all scorers with 17 points as the Panthers set a tone early with a dominating opening quarter. Derby was determined to keep the pressure on the Cougars (1-14, 0-8) with its active defense.
The three-ball was falling early for the Panthers with 27 points from behind the arc. Dallas Metzger and Kaeson Fisher-Brown each contributed double digits with 14 and 13-point efforts, respectively.
The success helped open up more options for Derby down low, led by Franklin. The Panthers controlled the boards, including a pair of blocks from Franklin and Caleb Brown.
“Coach Flory challenged us at halftime to keep up the defensive pressure,” Brown said. “We really put a lot of pressure on them when they crossed midcourt. We forced a lot of turnovers, and Kaden and I got some blocks, so it was pretty fun.”
The Derby defense limited Salina South to zero made threes in the ballgame. The three-ball has been one of the biggest strengths for the Cougars this season. The Panther gameplan forced its opponent to drive inside, limiting Salina South’s ability to generate a big run.
“[Three-pointers] is what they are good at, so limiting that was a part of the plan, just trying to chase them off the three-point line,” Flory said. “…I thought we guarded and rebounded well the whole game.”
Jace Humphrey led Salina South with 15 points Quevon Purucker contributed 13 points for the Cougars. Salina South had the most success from the free-throw line and went 14-for-15 from the stripe.
Derby will face Newton on the road on Feb. 10.
SALINA SOUTH 7 6 15 8 — 36
COUGARS: Humphrey, 15; Purucker, 13; Howard, 4; Sajdak, 4.
PANTHERS: Franklin, 17; Metzger, 14; Fisher-Brown, 13; Ulwelling, 8; Anderson, 3; Bui, 3; Arnet, 2; Houston, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented