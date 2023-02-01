100 win club

Braden Tatum, Knowlyn Egan, Tate Rusher and Miles Wash have all hit the 100 career win milestone this season.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The 100-win club is a milestone in any sport, especially in high school. Derby boys wrestling added four more athletes to the list this season.

Seniors Knowlyn Egan, Tate Rusher, Miles Wash and Braden Tatum hit the 100 career win benchmark this season, which is a big testament to the state of the wrestling program at Derby.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.