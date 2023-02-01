The 100-win club is a milestone in any sport, especially in high school. Derby boys wrestling added four more athletes to the list this season.
Seniors Knowlyn Egan, Tate Rusher, Miles Wash and Braden Tatum hit the 100 career win benchmark this season, which is a big testament to the state of the wrestling program at Derby.
“It is pretty exciting,” head coach Bill Ross said. “It is a pretty rare feat for that to happen for us to have four guys nearing 100 career wins. It has been fun watching these guys grow up and just continue to help out our team. It has been an honor sitting in their corner.”
As the core that grew up wrestling together prepares for the final stretch of the season, the goal to win a state title is the singular vision of the team.
“We dreamed of this for a long time now, ever since we were little,” Egan said. “We grew up together, worked out in the same room and have been working towards the same goal. It helps to have them there because you always have someone to rely on.”
The six-time state champions have rarely had a team as senior-heavy as the current varsity roster. Coach Ross knew his team would be talented and was filled with hard workers that have been determined to win for the last four years. Many who have reached the 100-win mark didn’t even realize it because they were so focused on helping the team win.
“It’s something that you work for but isn’t something you completely focus on,” Rusher said. “You just focus on winning and getting as many wins as you can. It’s a cool milestone to hit and add your name to a small list of people.”
Not only is the senior class determined to win, but they are also outstanding leaders in the wrestling room. Ross said that they have been great leaders for the team, and it has been beneficial for the next core of Derby wrestling to see the seniors put in the work every day at practice.
“It is good for our younger wrestlers to see these guys,” Ross said. “Not only are they good leaders on the mat when they are competing, but they are great leaders in the room as well.”
Derby entered the season as the top-ranked team in Class 6A, but that hasn’t changed the focus at practice. Every wrestler in the room knows that a ranking doesn’t come without sacrifice, and there is a unified focus throughout the room to keep your head down and out in the work regardless of the rankings. There are still bigger goals in mind for this group of seniors.
“It has been a grind,” Rusher said. “We have worked hard 12 months out of the year for three years to prepare ourselves for the state tournament. Sometimes it won’t go your way every year, and you just have to put your head down and keep working. It has been a grind, but I have enjoyed every minute of it.”
The Panthers have two more events before the regional tournament at Washburn Rural starting Feb. 17. Derby is aiming to get Peyton Neptune and Troy Allen back into the lineup for regionals and could use a dual with Salina South on Feb. 2 or the Rose Hill tournament on Feb. 3-4 to get some perpetration matches for the two 2022 state qualifiers.
