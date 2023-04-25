Bell

Mayciee Bell celebrates after taking second in the 100-meter hurdles. Bell hit personal bests in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles at the Campus Invitational on April 21. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Mayciee Bell and Piper Hula hit bests at the Campus Invitational on April 21. Bell hit three personal bests in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. Hula took first in the 400-meter and 800-meter. The Lady Panthers finished fourth overall in the Invitational.

Leshaon Davis took first in the shot put with a 50’ 7” throw. Mason Madrigal took second in the 100-meter dash and the 4x100 relay team took second. The boys squad took fifth with a team score of 51.5.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

