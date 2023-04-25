Mayciee Bell and Piper Hula hit bests at the Campus Invitational on April 21. Bell hit three personal bests in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. Hula took first in the 400-meter and 800-meter. The Lady Panthers finished fourth overall in the Invitational.
Leshaon Davis took first in the shot put with a 50’ 7” throw. Mason Madrigal took second in the 100-meter dash and the 4x100 relay team took second. The boys squad took fifth with a team score of 51.5.
It was the first varsity meet since March 31 that the Panthers took their full varsity squad to an event. Several Panthers had competed at the Shocker Pre-State Challenge on April 7-8 and the 100th annual Kansas Relays in Lawrence on April 14. Head coach Cedric Shell was pleased with the competitiveness the team brought to the meet.
“I like the competitiveness everyone came into the meet with,” Shell said. “We knew we would be seeing teams that we will be going against at league and regionals. I saw a drive in the athletes that they wanted to compete and show they were hungry to make a statement.”
Shell said he saw the athletes who went to the Kansas Relays bring the experienced gained into the Campus Invite, including a dominant performance for Hula. The sophomore dominated the 400 and was the lone runner to break under the one-minute mark at 59.48.
“Being around those caliber athletes and watching the college athletes [at the KU Relays], there was a lot to take away from that,” Shell said. “I saw they used it to their advantage, especially Piper Hula, who didn’t feel like she ran her best at KU, but she went out and dominated the 400m.”
Bell had a meet full of personal bests and left with a pair of podium finishes. The senior hit a PR in the prelims of the 100m hurdles before breaking it again in the finals, taking third in the event with a time of 16.22. Shell said that Bell is starting to hit her peak after missing part of the season with an injury last year.
“[Bell] was all smiles at the meet, and it is great seeing her get back to her peak form,” Shell said. “That was the Mayciee that I remember before her injury late last season. It is great to see her coming back.”
The Panthers have two more regular season meets, including a home meet on May 5, before jumping into the postseason.
