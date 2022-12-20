Wrestling

Senior Braden Tatum was a state runner-up at 120 last season and will be looking to make an impact in the National Hall of Fame Classic Dual in Oklahoma on Dec. 21-22. 

Derby wrestling is no stranger to the big stage and has proven it is one of the strongest programs in the state. With a senior-heavy group and eight returning state placers, including one state champion, the Panthers are getting an opportunity to compete against some of the premier talent in the country at the National Hall of Fame Dual Classic tournament in Oklahoma.

The inaugural two-day tournament on Dec. 21-22 will be held at the Gallagher-Iba Arena on the campus of Oklahoma State University. It will include schools from Texas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Missouri, Illinois, California and Pennsylvania.

