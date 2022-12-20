Derby wrestling is no stranger to the big stage and has proven it is one of the strongest programs in the state. With a senior-heavy group and eight returning state placers, including one state champion, the Panthers are getting an opportunity to compete against some of the premier talent in the country at the National Hall of Fame Dual Classic tournament in Oklahoma.
The inaugural two-day tournament on Dec. 21-22 will be held at the Gallagher-Iba Arena on the campus of Oklahoma State University. It will include schools from Texas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Missouri, Illinois, California and Pennsylvania.
Derby is the lone representative from the Sunflower State, but after a runner-up finish at the 2022 state tournament, the Panthers earned their invite to the inaugural event.
“It is an opportunity of a lifetime for these kids,” head coach Bill Ross said. “It is not every day you get the opportunity to wrestle nationally ranked teams from around the country.”
It will certainly be a new challenge for the Panthers, but coach Ross is excited to see how the team performs.
“We are just going to go down there and wrestle fearless,” Ross said. “Hopefully, we can gain some respect, but we are going to go out there, enjoy the opportunity, and see what we can do.”
Ross said that there are several Panthers who are interested in wresting in college, and the event will bring in several college scouts. It is a special opportunity because it will allow Derby wrestlers to show their skills in front of a new audience.
Off the mat, it will give the wrestlers a chance to interact with other teams while building some camaraderie. The team will get a tour of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, and there will also be a dinner following the tournament with all the teams.
Derby already has a competitive schedule, but the tournament will give the Panthers a challenge before heading into the winter break. It is the last event for the team until Jan. 5.
“This tournament gives us a goal before Christmas, and it will be nice to be able to go compete in a big event like this before the break,” Ross said. “It will be nice to have something to think about over break.”
It will be a solid benchmark for the Panthers before the winter break and will expose areas of improvement. Derby will want to perform well at the tournament, but regardless of the outcome, Ross knows it will only make his team better for the remainder of the season.
“We are going to go compete and have fun,” Ross said. “If we win, we will enjoy it, and if we lose, we are going to know that it just helps us get better.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
