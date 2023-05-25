state softball

Derby celebrates a 3-2 win after Raegan Jackson hit an RBI single in the state semifinal win over Manhattan on May 25.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Raegan Jackson hit a bloop single to center field, scoring Trinity Kuntz, to send the Panthers to the Class 6A semifinal in walk-off fashion in a 3-2 win over Manhattan on May 25.

The sophomore Jackson had been 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and an error up to that point, but she maintained a confident mindset when it mattered the most.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

2
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.