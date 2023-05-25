Raegan Jackson hit a bloop single to center field, scoring Trinity Kuntz, to send the Panthers to the Class 6A semifinal in walk-off fashion in a 3-2 win over Manhattan on May 25.
The sophomore Jackson had been 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and an error up to that point, but she maintained a confident mindset when it mattered the most.
“It felt pretty good to come through in that high-pressure situation,” Jackson said. “I tried not to focus on the past, but just wanted to contribute in that moment.”
“That was huge,” head coach Christy Weve added. “Raegan went up to that at-bat with confidence. You could tell that she had her usual sense of confidence, and she delivered for us.”
Addy Canfield pitched a solid game in eight innings, allowing two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. She helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two key doubles.
“[Canfield] was hitting the ball hard and threw an outstanding game,” Weve said. “That is what we need from her. If we get her going and the bats help her out, we are a tough team to beat.”
The Panthers finished with 10 hits in the game but struggled to capitalize on chances early as the team left six runners on base heading into the seventh. Derby was hitting the ball hard but right to a Manhattan fielder.
With the bases loaded and one out in the third, Canfield hit a sharp liner right to second base, resulting in an unassisted double play.
The Indians hit a leadoff triple and took a 1-0 lead on an error in the fourth. Derby couldn’t get much going offensively, but the mentality of the Derby dugout stayed the same, which kept belief throughout the team.
Rylee Frager started the seventh inning with a leadoff walk, and the Panthers moved pinch-runner Loren Sweat to second on a bunt. After a strikeout, Kyler Demel scored Sweat on a double in a 2-2 count to build some momentum.
In extras, Manhattan got a run on a rare passed ball, forcing the Panthers the make a comeback once again.
“We never get down on ourselves,” Canfield said. “If we have a rough inning, we just do what we can to get it back and cheer for each other.”
The Panthers had four straight hits in the eighth. Canfield started the rally with a double, Kuntz hit an RBI single, and Chloe Enslinger put the runners in scoring position for Jackson.
Derby will face Olathe West on May 26 for a spot in the state championship. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Class 6A state quarterfinal vs. Manhattan (May 25)
MANHATTAN 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 2 5 0
DERBY 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 — 3 10 1
2B: Canfield 2, Kuntz, Ky. Demel (DRBY); Neitzel (MAN)
RBI: Ky. Demel, Kuntz, Jackson (DRBY); Wollenberg (MAN)
