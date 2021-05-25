Coming down to the wire, the difference between a third- and second-place team finish at regional track for the Derby girls squad rested on the performance of its distance runners in the final event of the meet in Wichita on May 21.
All three runners – Katie Hazen, Vivian Kalb and Abigail Monaghan – earned crucial points in the 3200m that lifted the Lady Panthers to a runner-up team finish.
“Going into the 3200 especially, they knew we were down and that the points they could scrape up from that event would greatly help us out. Going into that, they kind of had a chip on our shoulder,” said coach Cedric Shell. “They went out there and put all their heart into a very tough 3200m race.”
Hazen and Kalb both qualified for state in the event, taking second and third, while Monaghan finished one spot away from qualifying (though she will go to state as part of the 4x800m relay team).
Those performances were indicative of the drive the Derby track team showed at the regional meet hosted by Wichita Northwest.
Derby’s girls were paced by regional titles from Rylan Syring (long jump) and Mayciee Ball (300m hurdles). Shell noted that Syring’s performance set the tone for the day and motivated her teammates to go above their limits to earn a spot in the state championships.
Both the freshman Syring – who has been competing in the long jump for just over a month – and sophomore Ball still have plenty of room to grow, too. That, Shell noted, is an exciting prospect.
“She’s just such a raw talent right now,” Shell said of Ball. “Once we get a chance to work on a lot more technique for her and get her times way down, she’s gonna be something serious by the time she is a senior.”
Other key contributions came from Callie Knudson, qualifying in both the discus and javelin, and Chloe Christensen in the triple jump. With the 4x100m and 4x800m relays also qualifying, that means a dozen Lady Panthers will be heading to the state track meet.
Aneesa Abdul-Hameed is among those. The senior will be making her third trip to state in as many seasons, going in four events (4x100, 100m, 200m and 400m). Not only that, but she qualified on the back of personal bests in all of her individual events – continuing to set an example for her teammates in practice and meet competition.
“My kids, my athletes want to work hard to be in that position that she is in,” Shell said. “She pushes not only my female athletes, she also pushes my male athletes because that’s how strong of an athlete she is.”
The Panther boys will be sending the 4x100m and 4x800m relay teams to state as well, while Jonas Vickers (shot put) and Christian Crawford (100m) qualified individually.
Vickers hit the 50-foot mark he has been aiming for all season to take third in the shot put at regionals, continuing to battle his way back from an injury earlier this season.
Crawford has also battled through injury this season and made it to state in the 100m while also nearly qualifying in the 200m (an extremely close finish, according to Shell).
“That boy’s a fighter. He really pushes himself hard. He wants everything,” Shell said. “He wants to win. He wants the school record. He wants to prove he’s a top sprinter in the state of Kansas.”
Heading to the 6A state meet, which will be held at Wichita’s Cessna Stadium on May 27, Shell said he will continue encouraging his athletes to break past their ceiling to achieve the goals they set out to accomplish.
“Now we’re here. It’s time to finish the job that we’ve started,” Shell said. “It’s been a long season. We battled through a lot of ups and a lot of downs and now we want to come away with that ultimate victory, which is that championship.”
Regional Track (May 21)
GIRLS
Long jump
1. Rylan Syring, 16’ 6 3/4”
Triple jump
3. Chloe Christensen, 33’ 1/2”
6. Bella Karel, 30’ 5 1/4”
Discus
4. Callie Knudson, 102’ 8”
Javelin
4. Callie Knudson, 121’ 10”
100m hurdles
2. Mayciee Ball, 16.91
5. Rylan Syring, 17.15
100m
3. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 12.46
4x800m relay
3. Derby, 10:31.82
200m
4. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 26.37
5. Chloe Igo, 26.63
1600m
5. Haley McComb, 6:02.25
4x100m relay
2. Derby, 50.94
400m
2. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 59.81
300m hurdles
1. Mayciee Ball, 48.34
3. Chloe Igo, 50.28
3200m
2. Katie Hazen, 12:08.48
3. Vivian Kalb, 12:22.62
5. Abigail Monaghan, 12:34.32
TEAM SCORES
1. Manhattan, 125; 2. Derby, 103; t3. Washburn Rural, 93; t3. Lawrence Free State, 93; 5. Junction City, 39; 6. Wichita Southeast, 38; 7. Wichita Heights, 36; 8. Wichita Northwest, 25; 9. Topeka High, 3
BOYS
Shot put
3. Jonas Vickers, 50’ 4”
100m
4. Christian Crawford, 11.03
4x800m relay
3. Derby, 8:25.27
200m
5. Christian Crawford, 22.95
4x100m relay
4. Derby, 44.04
300m hurdles
6. Roy Ombati, 45.63
TEAM SCORES
1. Manhattan, 163; 2. Lawrence Free State, 97; 3. Washburn Rural, 82; 4. Junction City, 80; 5. Wichita Northwest, 55; 6. Wichita Heights, 42; 7. Derby, 23; 8. Wichita Southeast, 14; 9. Topeka High, 1
