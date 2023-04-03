Softball opening week

Karlie Demel started in left field and had a key two-run triple in the 8-7 win over

Goddard on March 31.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Karlie Demel hit a two-run triple to clear the bases and give the Panthers a 7-6 lead in an 8-7 win over Goddard on March 31.

The Lions opened the game with a 6-0 first inning, but the Panthers rallied to win its fourth-straight game. Goddard jumped out to an early lead in the opening inning, aided by four Panther errors to keep the inning alive, but Derby bounced back from the slow start in a three-run second inning.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

