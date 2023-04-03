Karlie Demel hit a two-run triple to clear the bases and give the Panthers a 7-6 lead in an 8-7 win over Goddard on March 31.
The Lions opened the game with a 6-0 first inning, but the Panthers rallied to win its fourth-straight game. Goddard jumped out to an early lead in the opening inning, aided by four Panther errors to keep the inning alive, but Derby bounced back from the slow start in a three-run second inning.
The Panthers took advantage of a leadoff walk to start the rally with an RBI triple by Rylee Frager. A pair of Goddard errors allowed the Panthers to make it a 6-3 ballgame.
A leadoff walk to start the home half of the third came around to score with an RBI single by Reagan Jackson. Demel highlighted a four-run fifth inning to give the Panthers the lead. The rally was sparked by another leadoff walk.
“I was just trying to get on base, make good contact and move runners,” Demel said. “We really fought back as a team, and everyone contributed.”
Addy Canfield stuck out nine across seven innings with two walks and three earned runs. Canfield had to bounce back in the seventh inning after allowing a bases-loaded walk to end the game with a strikeout.
“I was really proud of the fight they had,” head coach Christy Weve said. “They never got down; they just kept battling. It didn’t matter if they were on the field or not. They came together as a team.”
Derby jumped out to a hot start with a 15-0 win over Liberal on March 31. Chloe Enslinger and Jackson hit solo home runs in the win. Jackson ended the game on a run rule with a home run. After scoring one run in the first inning, the Panthers rallied with 13 runs in the second behind a three-RBI game by Kyler Demel.
The Panthers opened the season with a pair of wins against Andover and Kapaun Mt. Carmel on March 29. Trinity Kuntz belted two solo home runs, and Canfield had three RBIs with five strikeouts in the 15-1 win over the Trojans. Derby took advantage early in the game with a five-run first and a seven-run third.
Canfield also tossed a three-inning perfect game in a 15-0 win over the Crusaders. An eight-run first inning set the tone as Canfield settled in pitching with the early lead; she stuck out four in game two of the day.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.