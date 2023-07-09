Tori Miller grew up in a softball family, incidentally, her whole career revolves around volleyball. The Derby Class of 2014 alum was an instrumental piece for Panther volleyball and softball. She went to play volleyball at the University of Kansas and is now a part of the staff at her alma mater.
Miller didn’t start playing competitive volleyball until middle school. She wanted to stay busy in the fall by playing a sport and narrowed her options to tennis or volleyball— ultimately, she chose the latter, which sparked a new passion.
“At the time, the biggest reason I chose volleyball was because I wanted to try an indoor sport,” Miller said. “I really fell in love with the sport, started club volleyball and taking lessons. It is funny to think that I chose volleyball because it was an indoor sport, and now it is a huge part of my life.”
In her Panther tenure, she proved to be a versatile volleyball player, thriving as a defensive specialist. Miller played nearly every position for Derby. That versatility helped her get varsity time as a freshman, even though it was still a sport she was learning.
“Being a smaller player, you just have to be versatile and have really good ball control,” Miller said. “That is how you're going to see the court. Having the most ball control, bringing the energy or being a good teammate gets you court time, and I learned a lot of that when I was in Derby. I had a great group of teammates and head coach Shelby Kraus helped put me in the direction I wanted to go.”
As Miller progressed through high school, she became a reliable player on the court, leading the Panthers in kills and aces in her senior year, which earned her a Kansas Volleyball Association Class 6A All-State Second-Team selection.
Miller made an immediate impact on the diamond in her freshman season. She started the 2010 season at left field but quickly took over at shortstop. The Panthers reached the state tournament every season under head coach Christy Weve.
“Softball was a great experience, and I learned so much from coach Weve and coach [Jessica] Fuller,” Miller said. “Getting a break from volleyball was always a good time, especially because I had such great teammates, and softball was always so much fun.”
Miller gained recruiting attention for both sports and was originally set on playing softball at the next level. Academics played a big role in her decision, and when KU volleyball came calling, she discovered it was a perfect fit.
“It was a hard decision,” Miller said. “Softball was familiar, but with volleyball, I just saw myself going farther. KU came in last minute, I went on my official visit, and I absolutely loved it. Once I visited Lawrence, I knew that that was where I wanted to be.”
Expectations were high for the seven freshmen a part of Miller’s class. The Jayhawks lost a large graduating class and only had 15 players on the 2014 roster. The team was talented and quickly improved with a Final Four appearance in 2015 and a Big 12 title in 2016. Miller also excelled in the classroom, earning Big 12 all-academic team honors all four years and two selections to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
“It was some of the best times of my life,” Miller said. “Reaching the Final Four and playing in front of 18,000 fans was one of the coolest experiences. You watch those games every year and say that you want to be in those moments one day. The fact that I had the opportunity to play on that court in front of family and friends is absolutely fantastic; I lived my dream.”
After graduating from KU, Miller became somewhat of a volleyball traveler, working as an assistant coach for Baker University before a brief stint as Director of Operations at KU. Miller then became a grad assistant at Wichita State while earning her master’s degree in sports management. She joined the volleyball staff of the Air Force Academy in 2021, where she found a passion for coaching and analytics.
At the Air Force, she was in charge of several elements, but analytics became a serious interest for the Derby native, and it is part of what drove her to take on the Technical Coordinator position at KU in 2022.
Miller said the analytics landscape has changed significantly since she was a player. Coaches and athletes have better tools at their disposal to create strategies. The analytical side is primary, where Miller plays a key role on the Jayhawk staff. She enjoys what she does and feels like she has a voice on the coaching staff, which makes her job rewarding.
“I am doing a little bit of everything from analytics to scouting reports,” Miller said. “It is nice because I feel like I have a voice in a program I played in. I never thought I would get into coaching; now that I am helping at my alma mater, it is pretty cool.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
