Tori Miller was a standout player in both softball and volleyball at Derby. Miller chose to play volleyball at the University of Kansas. While at KU, she helped the Jayhawks reach the Final Four in 2015 and win a Big 12 title in 2016. In 2022, Miller returned to KU volleyball as the Technical Coordinator.

Tori Miller grew up in a softball family, incidentally, her whole career revolves around volleyball. The Derby Class of 2014 alum was an instrumental piece for Panther volleyball and softball. She went to play volleyball at the University of Kansas and is now a part of the staff at her alma mater.

Miller didn’t start playing competitive volleyball until middle school. She wanted to stay busy in the fall by playing a sport and narrowed her options to tennis or volleyball— ultimately, she chose the latter, which sparked a new passion.  

