A 12-0 run to end the first half was just what the Panthers needed to advance to the sub-state championship with a 69-52 win over Wichita West on Feb. 28.
Dallas Metzger led the team with 19 points in the ballgame. The Panthers executed and shot much better than in the 51-48 loss to Maize on Feb. 24.
“The coaching staff knows that we aren’t going to be perfect every game, but we shot much better than we did in our last game,” Metzger said. “We got shots from everybody, and it wasn’t just the starters contributing.”
Derby totaled a 14-0 run that bled into the third quarter. Kaeson Fisher-Brown hit a three at the buzzer and got the first bucket of the second half. The three at the end of the half was the first bucket off the free-throw line in the game for Fisher-Brown, who finished with 14 points.
“Fisher-Brown had a tough first half shooting the ball, so it was good for him to see one go in,” head coach Brett Flory said. “He was able to get it going into the second half. Overall we had a couple of nice bursts and we executed really well. Our defensive pressure helped us out quite a bit.”
Wichita West hit six threes in the first half, but the Pioneers made a switch to relay on points inside the paint. The Pioneers made a second-half push led by an 11-point third quarter by Gavyn Phillips. Working inside the paint was crucial for Wichita West, as Phillips finished with 17 points.
“Kaden Franklin and Caleb Brown did a good job on Phillips,” Flory said. “He is a tough cover because he can score with both hands and has a lot of athleticism.”
The Panthers were able to find an answer to limit a comeback by the Pioneers with production from double-digit nights from Metzger, Fisher-Brown, Franklin and Mason Anderson. It was the three-ball that was the dagger for the Panthers as the team hit 11 in the ballgame.
Derby is heading to the sub-state championship for the fourth-straight year but has even been winless in the last three sub-state championships. The Panthers will have a tough test on the road against Washburn Rural, but the unity throughout the team has kept them in the hunt for a state tournament appearance.
“This team’s chemistry has been really good, they have been unified throughout it, and I think that has helped us get to this point,” Flory said. “It has been four straight years that we have been in this game, but it has been a bit since we won it, so this team is looking to break that.”
The Panthers are slated to face Washburn Rural on March 3. Tip-off from Topeka is scheduled for 7 p.m.
WICHITA WEST 10 13 19 10 — 52
PIONEERS: Phillips, 17; Basks Jr., 13; Hutton, 10; James, 8; Wilson, 2; Crockett, 2.
PANTHERS: Metzger, 19; Fisher-Brown, 14; Franklin, 13; Anderson, 11; Ulwelling, 5; Chadwick, 3; Brown, 2; Titus, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
