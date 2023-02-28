Chadwick

Cooper Chadwick celebrates after a play in the 69-52 win over Wichita West in the opening round of the postseason. 

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

A 12-0 run to end the first half was just what the Panthers needed to advance to the sub-state championship with a 69-52 win over Wichita West on Feb. 28. 

Dallas Metzger led the team with 19 points in the ballgame. The Panthers executed and shot much better than in the 51-48 loss to Maize on Feb. 24.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

