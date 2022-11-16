It was a playoff atmosphere at Panther Stadium when Derby faced Manhattan on Sept. 2. The Indians took a 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers with a game-winning field goal. It’s been a crash course for a rematch this season, and this time a trip to Emporia is on the line.
Manhattan (11-0) has been the top seed of the Class 6A west region all season behind its senior leadership of quarterback Keenan Schartz. The Indians cruised through the Centennial league and defeated Wichita Northwest twice this season. In the sectional round, Northwest gave the Indians a tough test, but Manhattan prevailed in a 27-18 win. The Indians have moved some pieces around on both sides of the ball, giving the Panthers a lot to prepare for this week.
“The concepts have gotten better, and they have moved some guys around at various positions,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “It is really nice to have your own film on a team, but we know it was week one, and they have gotten tremendously better from that first game of the season.”
Clark said the Manhattan offense has continued to improve, led by its physical offensive line, Schartz and running back DeAndre Aukland. The defense is an aggressive core led by Ben Irvine. The Indians have also utilized 6’2” wide receiver Jaxon Bowles in several concepts late in the season.
Derby (9-2) will have a big adjustment to make after Brock Zerger’s season ended with an ankle injury in the win over Washburn Rural. Junior Braxton Clark will take over the role of starting quarterback. He went 4-4 for 102 yards and a touchdown after replacing Zerger in the third quarter on Nov. 11.
The passing game is needed to be more effective against Manhattan, as Derby was held to 31 yards in the air in week one. Edwards rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns against the Indians and will likely get most of the attention. The air attack could be critical to set up better rushing opportunities for the backfield.
Panther Stadium fell silent as the Manhattan Indians celebrated after kicking an 18-yard fie…
Coach Clark said some of the biggest growth this season has been in the blocking of wide receivers and the defensive unit. The Panthers have not given up more than 28 points since week six of the season.
The team is motivated to get some revenge against Manhattan after the home loss in week one. Since 2010, Derby is 5-1 against the Indians in the postseason. The Panthers have reached the state championship in the last seven seasons and are hungry to continue the streak in a revenge game.
“As a coach, there are a lot of ways that you can use this game to motivate a team,” Clark said. “I don’t think there will need to be too much motivating this team; they are hungry and have wanted this matchup since week one.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
