Derby substate preview
NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

It was a playoff atmosphere at Panther Stadium when Derby faced Manhattan on Sept. 2. The Indians took a 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers with a game-winning field goal. It’s been a crash course for a rematch this season, and this time a trip to Emporia is on the line. 

Manhattan (11-0) has been the top seed of the Class 6A west region all season behind its senior leadership of quarterback Keenan Schartz. The Indians cruised through the Centennial league and defeated Wichita Northwest twice this season. In the sectional round, Northwest gave the Indians a tough test, but Manhattan prevailed in a 27-18 win. The Indians have moved some pieces around on both sides of the ball, giving the Panthers a lot to prepare for this week. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

