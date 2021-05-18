According to head coach Cedric Shell, the male and female track athletes for Derby High had a simple goal going into the AVCTL-I league track meet in Hutchinson on May 13.
The Panthers were looking to improve on their team finishes from two years ago (after the cancellation of the spring 2020 season). Mission accomplished.
Both the girls and boys moved up a spot in the team standings, with the former finishing as league runner-up (behind Maize South) and the latter taking sixth overall.
For the girls, Shell noted senior Aneesa Abdul-Hameed and sophomore Mayciee Ball set the tone in the preliminary heats, with the rest of the team feeding off their early success.
“Everyone else was bringing their A game and for those ladies to step up the way they did and take charge of everything really made me proud as a first year coach being in that situation,” Shell said.
Abdul-Hameed took first individually in the 100m dash and as part of the 4x100m relay team, with Ball also helping that relay team take first while also taking the top spot in both the 100m and 300m hurdles. Combined, the pair were responsible for nearly half of the team’s total points on the day.
Callie Knudson also added an individual title for the Lady Panthers, taking first in the javelin and placing in her other two throwing events. Not only did Knudson claim a first-place medal, but she set a new personal record on the day – embodying Shell’s philosophy of his athletes working toward their peak each meet, which he noted Knudson still has not hit yet.
“She is still working really hard, she’s grinding,” Shell said. “She’s doing everything she needs to do to achieve the results that she wants to and it’s showing meet after meet hitting another PR.”
Freshman Katie Hazen and Rylan Syring also had some key performances for the Panthers in the distance races and jumps, respectively. Regarding Syring specifically, Shell noted there is plenty of room to grow going forward, too.
“As a freshman, when I see her in the weight room and seeing how much weight she can lift and the technique she has as a freshman already, that makes me excited for the future for her,” Shell said. “I see big things for her in her future in both long jump and the hurdles. Rylan Syring is going to be one of my greatest athletes by the time she is a senior.”
The Derby boys finished sixth as a team at the league meet, dealing with injuries that limited their entries somewhat.
Christian Crawford battled through that, putting together a “gutsy” performance to finish third in the 100m dash.
Meanwhile, teammate Jonas Vickers returned from a back injury and turned in a runner-up performance in the shot put.
“Him showing up and scoring points for us in the throws really helped us out a lot as well,” Shell said. “Even with him not being able to compete for the last couple of weeks, he wasn’t too far off of his season-best mark.”
Now, the Panthers will continue to work to reach their peak as they prepare for the 6A regional competition at Wichita Northwest starting at noon on May 21.
“Right now, we’re on to the championship season. Everyone knows what they want and where they want to be,” Shell said. “I’ve given them the road map to achieve those goals and it’s on them to continue to work hard to get what they want.”
AVCTL-I league track meet (May 13)
GIRLS
High jump
t6. Rylan Syring, 4’ 6”
Long jump
2. Rylan Syring, 16’ 2”
Triple jump
4. Chloe Christensen, 32’ 5 1/2”
Discus
5. Callie Knudson, 97’ 6”
Javelin
1. Callie Knudson, 117’ 1”
Shot put
4. Callie Knudson, 31’ 6”
100m hurdles
1. Mayciee Ball, 17.32
100m
1. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 12.82
4. Mayciee Ball, 13.47
4x800m relay
3. Derby, 10:39.76
200m
2. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 26.77
3. Chloe Igo, 26.92
1600m
5. Katie Hazen, 5:40.2
4x100m relay
1. Derby, 50.84
400m
2. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed
300m hurdles
1. Mayciee Ball, 48.26
3. Chloe Igo, 50.2
3200m
3. Katie Hazen, 12:13.69
4x400m relay
6. Derby, 4:37.99
TEAM SCORES
1. Maize South, 129
2. Derby, 120.5
3. Hutchinson, 86
4. Newton, 76
5. Maize, 53
6. Salina South, 48
7. Campus, 42.5
BOYS
High jump
t6. Brock Zerger, 5’ 6”
Long jump
6. Brock Zerger, 19’ 4”
Javelin
6. Troy Allen, 126’ 5”
Shot put
2. Jonas Vickers, 46’ 1 1/2”
100m
3. Christian Crawford, 11.67
4x800m relay
3. Derby, 8:36.81
200m
4. Isiah Monk, 23.79
1600m
6. Ethan Hock, 4:48.87
4x100m relay
4. Derby, 44.63
800m
5. Dylan Roe, 2:08.93
3200m
4. Austin Hock, 10:19.86
4x400m relay
6. Derby, 3:44.32
TEAM SCORES
1. Newton, 122
2. Maize, 118.5
3. Hutchinson, 110
4. Maize south, 87
5. Salina South, 47
6. Derby, 38.5
7. Campus, 35
