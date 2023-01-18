After playing two games since returning from winter break, Derby boys basketball had another eight-day break. How did the coaching staff fill the
time? By splitting up the roster and setting up a green versus white, best-of-seven series. The green team jumped out to an early 3-1 series lead, but the white team showed some residency to sweep the remainder of the series.
According to head coach Brett Flory, the coaching staff used the series to keep the competitive spirit going across the team to be ready to go for the Dodge City Tournament of Champions on Jan. 19-21.
The Panthers enter a talented field full of familiarity with possible AVCTL-I matchups with Maize South, Hutchinson and Newton or a second matchup with Bishop Carroll. Derby outlasted a late push by the Golden Eagles in a 64-52 win on Dec. 17, dominated Newton 58-31 on Jan. 10 and lost to Maize South 61-54 on Dec. 20.
“Our coaching staff is kind of joking that it is an AVCTL tournament,” Flory said. “There are four teams from our league and another team we have already played in Bishop Carroll, so there is definitely a lot of familiarity there. It makes it a challenge for us knowing we could potentially have to play three games this season against some good teams.”
It will be the first time Derby will be playing in the tournament since a
runner-up finish in 2017. The Panthers were scheduled to go to the tournament in 2021 but had a COVID-19 outbreak prior to the midseason tournament. The last time Derby won the annual tournament was in 2015.
“The Tournament of Champions is a great tournament; we always have a lot of fun going out to Dodge City,” Flory said. “We were fortunate to win it in 2015, but it has been a while since we have been able to be there, so we are excited.”
The three-day tournament will help the Panthers prepare for the postseason, and coach Flory said midseason tournaments mimic a state tournament feel because opponents often run different schemes. It forces the coaching staff to adjust to multiple styles of play in a quick turnaround. Derby has set a goal to win the tournament, but the coaching staff is also looking to see the team make improvements in each game.
“We always have two goals with a midseason tournament,” Flory said. “Obviously, we want to win the tournament, but we also aim to leave on Saturday better than we came in on Thursday. That is what it is about because, after the tournament, it is really the home stretch to March.”
The Panthers have gotten off to a hot start prior to the tournament with a 7-1 record. Team chemistry and players buying into roles have been two keys to the success in the first half of the season.
“It has been so much fun this year because the guys like being around each other, accept their roles very well and are very coachable,” Flory said. “When you have that going on, it makes it fun to be at practice every day and every game night."
The Panthers will open with a matchup with host Dodge City and will play the matching result between Maize South and Bishop Carroll.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
