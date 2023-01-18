Franklin

Kaden Franklin puts up a layup in the 58-31 win over Newton on Jan. 10. The Panthers will play in the Dodge City tournament from Jan. 19-21.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

After playing two games since returning from winter break, Derby boys basketball had another eight-day break. How did the coaching staff fill the

time? By splitting up the roster and setting up a green versus white, best-of-seven series. The green team jumped out to an early 3-1 series lead, but the white team showed some residency to sweep the remainder of the series.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.