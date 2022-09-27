Campus Week. It is a geographical rivalry that brings excitement among fans. The contest has not been as riveting on the football field, with Derby holding a perfect record in the last 14 contests, yet the Panthers will need to focus to avoid an upset.

The Colts (1-3) run an offense similar to Hutchinson’s flexbone with more emphasis on the run game. It could benefit the Panther defense to get a dosage of a similar offense for the second week in a row, but Campus will have film on Derby (3-1) to change up the game plan.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

