Campus Week. It is a geographical rivalry that brings excitement among fans. The contest has not been as riveting on the football field, with Derby holding a perfect record in the last 14 contests, yet the Panthers will need to focus to avoid an upset.
The Colts (1-3) run an offense similar to Hutchinson’s flexbone with more emphasis on the run game. It could benefit the Panther defense to get a dosage of a similar offense for the second week in a row, but Campus will have film on Derby (3-1) to change up the game plan.
Head coach Brandon Clark said fullback Remey Buckles is a dynamic player for the Colts. Buckles leads the team averaging 183.3 yards per game, so the Derby defense must stop a consistent running attack.
Campus has a big defensive line that should provide a challenge for the Derby offensive line that has shown improvement from the start of the season.
Dylan Edwards will be looking to have another big game against the Colts after being held to 88 yards and a touchdown against Hutch. Edwards has dominated Campus the last two seasons with 400 rushing yards and six touchdowns in six quarters.
The biggest focus for the Panthers will be internal after the win over Hutch exposed weaknesses for the Derby coaching staff.
“After watching the film with the kids, we have a lot to clean up,” Clark said. “Our goal every week is to make our best better. We have to be a lot better than last week. That is our main goal to come out of this week better.”
The Panthers are entering the midway point of the regular season and have been tested early, with three of the four opening contests being decided by seven or fewer points. Coach Clark gave his midterm grades for each phase’s performance early in the year.
Offense – C: Communication has been the biggest area of improvement all season for the offense. From penalties to missed assignments and dropped passes, Clark said nearly everything needs to clean up quickly if the Panthers want to peak in the back half of the season.
Defense – C: Clark said the biggest thing holding back the defense has been allowing the big plays. The Panther defense made a game-winning stop in the win over Hutch but has allowed 330+ yards in three games. The Panthers forced nine turnovers but have only recorded one sack this season.
Special Teams – B: Derby has won the special teams battle with a pair of blocked punts and kick returns. Clark said the third phase has been solid this season and the preparation has aided the success.
“We have blocked some punts and gotten some special team touchdowns,” Clark said. “We have won the special team battle in the film room.”
The Panthers will look to improve in the second half of the season, which begins in Haysville on Sept 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
