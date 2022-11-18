sub-state loss

Diego Gauna looks on as the Manhattan sideline celebrates after defeating Derby 28-23 in the sub-state matchup on Nov. 18.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

When it rains, it pours. Injuries hampered Derby all season long. The Panthers lost starting quarterback Brock Zerger to an ankle injury late in the sectional round and were down to running back Dylan Edwards taking the snaps late in the 28-23 sub-state loss to Manhattan on Nov. 18.

Edwards led the team with three touchdowns, but an interception and a long Manhattan touchdown were the difference in the second matchup between the schools this season. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

