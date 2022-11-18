When it rains, it pours. Injuries hampered Derby all season long. The Panthers lost starting quarterback Brock Zerger to an ankle injury late in the sectional round and were down to running back Dylan Edwards taking the snaps late in the 28-23 sub-state loss to Manhattan on Nov. 18.
Edwards led the team with three touchdowns, but an interception and a long Manhattan touchdown were the difference in the second matchup between the schools this season.
The Panthers started hot with a stingy and fired-up defense, as the Indians were relatively conservative in their playcalling to start the game. From short passes to runs up the middle, it looked like the Derby defense had a better idea of the Manhattan gameplan than its players.
Sophomore Easton Splane made his first of many impactful plays with a fumble recovery at the Manhattan 15-yard line midway through the first quarter. Edwards punched it in from six yards out a few plays later with help from the offensive line.
Clark was efficient in the passing game early and connected with Colton Ruedy on a 29-yard completion to put the Panthers at the Manhattan 10-yard line at the end of the first quarter. Edwards gave Derby a 13-0 lead in the first play of the second quarter.
After Manhattan cut the deficit with a 12-yard touchdown run by DeAndre Aukland with 1:22 remaining in the half, Derby had a chance to take some key momentum into halftime. Clark and Edwards led the Panthers to the two-yard line with two seconds remaining in the half.
It appeared that Edwards scored on the final play of the half, but a penalty negated the touchdown forcing Derby to settle for a field goal. Grady Jesseph gave Derby a 16-7 lead at the half.
Penalties had been an issue for the Panthers throughout the, and it was the first time in the game Derby was not able to rebound from the lost yardage.
"The game came down to penalties on offense," head coach Brandon Clark said. "We had a touchdown called back, but those flags hurt us and put us in bad positions."
The second half could not have gone much worse for the Panthers as injuries, penalties, and inexperience came into the fold. Clark threw an interception on the opening drive in the third quarter, which allowed Manhattan to score a play later.
Braxton Clark then left the game with a hip injury forcing Splane into the quarterback position. The sophomore was the third-string quarterback but spent the majority of the season practicing safety. Seeing blood in the water, the Indians sold out on the run to stop Edwards, which limited the Derby offense.
The Indians emphasized the run game in the second half and finally broke through with a 59-yard touchdown run by Aukland late in the third quarter. Leading 21-16, Manhattan quarterback Keenan Schartz ran for a 19-yard touchdown to extend the Indian lead.
Derby never gave up despite using a two running back system. A long run by Derek Hubbard put the Panthers inside the 5-yard line, and Edwards scored his third touchdown of the night on the next play.
"We never gave up," Hubbard said. "We had to switch up a lot of things, but we never gave up and I was proud that our offense kept fighting."
The Panthers did not recover the squib kick attempt, and Manhattan ran the clock out to seal a state title appearance. It is the first time in eight years that the Panthers will not represent the West region at the Class 6A state championship game.
"This team has a lot to be proud of," Clark said. "We have great kids in this program. You are always at a loss for words when it comes to a loss. We have been to state so many times and nobody wants to lose, we all want to go to state. We had so much adversity late in the season it is hard to beat a state-caliber team like that with all that. It just wasn't our time."
