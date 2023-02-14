boys basketball

Cooper Chadwick attempts a layup in the 63-36 win over Campus on Feb.14.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Cooper Chadwick hit a shot at the first-half buzzer to cap off a 26-point quarter for the Panthers. That momentum grew out of the break in a 63-36 win over Campus on Feb. 14.

The Panthers took a grip on the game in the second quarter, which featured a quick 10-3 run in the final minute of the half to build the lead to take a 37-19 lead at the break.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

