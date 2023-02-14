Cooper Chadwick hit a shot at the first-half buzzer to cap off a 26-point quarter for the Panthers. That momentum grew out of the break in a 63-36 win over Campus on Feb. 14.
The Panthers took a grip on the game in the second quarter, which featured a quick 10-3 run in the final minute of the half to build the lead to take a 37-19 lead at the break.
“That shot was really big,” Chadwick said. “I had missed a similar shot earlier in the season, and hitting that bucket to extend the lead gave us a lot of energy.”
The momentum helped Derby keep a comfortable pace led by 21-point by Kaeson Fisher-Brown. Kaden Franklin was efficient in the paint with 12 points.
“I thought it was a really good performance by a lot of different people,” head coach Brett Flory said. “There wasn’t anybody that checked in that wasn’t ready to play.”
The Panthers used Caleb Brown on Burton, but foul trouble forced Dallas Metzger to guard Campus’ leading scorer. The duo was able to force him into tough shooting opportunities to slow the Colt offense. Burton still finished with 17 points. Kaason Thomas contributed 14 points despite early foul trouble.
“Burton is a tough cover, and we challenged Metzger to play more defense tonight, and he responded,” Flory said. “You just have to make everything as contested as it can be, and Brown is good at that but ran into foul trouble right away. Metzger came in and played one of his best games of the year.”
Metzger only scored two points but played a large role defensively.
The win was critical in terms of playoff seeding as the Panthers are sitting on the edge of the fourth seed in the Class 6A West sub-state standings.
“The good thing is we can control our own destiny to get the three-seed, but we probably have the toughest road to get there,” Flory said. “It was good to play well and bring some momentum into that stretch.”
Derby will head to Maize South on Feb. 17. The Panthers are 0-2 against the Mavericks this season as the two AVCTL-I foes met at the Dodge City Tournament of Champions on Jan 20.
COLTS: Burton, 17; Thomas, 14; Brown, 3; McPherson,1; Schroeder, 1.
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown, 21; Franklin, 12; Anderson, 9; Ulwelling, 7; Chadwick, 4; Smith, 3; Bui, 3; Metzger, 2; Arnett, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
