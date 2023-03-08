State quarterfinal wed

Kaeson Fisher-Brown scored 12 points in the 64-54 Class 6A state quarterfinal win over Olathe North on March 8. 

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Derby used a hot start to advance to the Class 6A state semifinal with a 64-54 win over Olathe North on March 8. The Panthers were able to withstand a pair of Eagle runs and sealed the game with clutch free-throw shooting.

Kaden Franklin did his usual damage inside with a game-high 15 points but had to exit the game in the final 40 seconds after landing awkwardly on a dunk attempt. The coaching staff is hopeful he will be ready to go in the semifinal round.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.