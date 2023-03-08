Derby used a hot start to advance to the Class 6A state semifinal with a 64-54 win over Olathe North on March 8. The Panthers were able to withstand a pair of Eagle runs and sealed the game with clutch free-throw shooting.
Kaden Franklin did his usual damage inside with a game-high 15 points but had to exit the game in the final 40 seconds after landing awkwardly on a dunk attempt. The coaching staff is hopeful he will be ready to go in the semifinal round.
Derby was able to get off to a quick start by controlling the rebounds and forcing turnovers as Olathe North was trying to run a fast tempo. The Panthers were able to force six turnovers in the first quarter but only had three points to show for it.
The Eagles called a timeout late in the opening quarter and flipped the battle on the boards. Olathe North used a 19-point second quarter to trial 29-26 at the break featuring a 7-0 run to start the second quarter.
"Early on, we did a good job getting on the boards," head coach Brett Flory said. "They are an undersized, but aggressive team and they really beat us in a lot of ways in the second quarter. At halftime we knew we needed to get back to controlling the paint."
The Panthers got into foul trouble in the second quarter as Kaeson Fisher-Brown, Cooper Chadwick, Caleb Brown and Jack Ulwelling all had two fouls before the end of the first half. Fisher-Brown had to sit the majority of the first quarter but was able to stay clean the rest of the way, finishing with three fouls. He was able to keep his scoring rhythm and leadership while off the court to finish with a 12-point night.
"I knew that with the foul trouble early that I still needed to be a leader and that was helping in any way I could while on the bench," Fisher-Brown said. "To keep the rhythm, you just have to stay mentally tough. At the end of the day, I knew my teammates would pick me up and they did.
Derby relied on Franklin inside the paint in the second half with a slim size advantage. Led by Franklin, the Panthers outscored the Eagles 36-28 inside the paint.
Olathe North tied the game three times in the second half but never took the lead the entire game. TyJuan Porter led the Eagles with 13 points. Joshua Parrish contributed 12 points. The Eagles struggled to make threes going 4-18 behind the arc on the night.
Olathe North used a full-court press to try to generate some late rally turnovers, but Derby was able to break the press and get run out by Franklin.
"Olathe North is a quick team and they jump a lot of passes because of that speed," Flory said. "We used Fisher-Brown as a passer in it because he is so good at distributing the ball and we did a good job against it."
As the seconds ticked down, the Eagles started to foul to save little hope of a comeback, but the Panthers sunk 9-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal it. Chadwick was immensely clutch from the line going 6-for-6 from the charity stripe.
"[Chadwick] is a great free throw shooter," Flory said. "It is a luxury having multiple people on the floor that can put a game away on the free throw line."
The Panthers move on to play the reigning Class 6A champions and top-seeded Wichita Heights but have guaranteed two more games on the season. Derby will get a day off before the state semifinal. Tip-off on March 10 is slated for 6 p.m.
OLATHE NORTH 7 19 12 16 — 54
EAGLES: Porter, 13; Jo. Parrish, 12; Watson, 8; Bruce, 7; Love, 4; Yarnell, 4; Ja. Parrish, 3; Cooper, 3.
PANTHERS: Franklin, 15; Fisher-Brown, 12; Metzger, 11; Anderson, 9; Chadwick, 6; Ulwelling, 5; Brown, 4; Smith, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
