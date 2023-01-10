newton

Kaden Franklin scored 14 points in the 58-31 win over Newton on Jan. 10. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Derby jumped out to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter and never wavered to defeat Newton 58-31 on Jan. 10. The Panthers took care of business in  

“It was a good, workmanlike effort,” head coach Brett Flory said. “…Our energy could have been a little better. We told the kids that energy and effort are the only things you can control. We weren’t bad, but we know we can be better.”

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

