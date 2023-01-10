Derby jumped out to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter and never wavered to defeat Newton 58-31 on Jan. 10. The Panthers took care of business in
“It was a good, workmanlike effort,” head coach Brett Flory said. “…Our energy could have been a little better. We told the kids that energy and effort are the only things you can control. We weren’t bad, but we know we can be better.”
Dallas Metzger led all scorers with a 15-point night. Kaden Franklin was dominant down low for the Panthers, with several rebounds and 14 points.
The Panthers had balanced scoring with eight different players. Jack Ulwelling and Mason Anderson each had eight points.
Anderson was electric on both sides of the ball and continued to play well off the bench for the Panthers after Caleb Brown got into foul trouble early.
“Mason was our best player most of the night,” Flory said. “He made some shots when we needed to get some momentum going and was everywhere defensively. He did a nice job on the boards and has really built some confidence.”
Derby has shown a dominant defense amid a 7-1 start, and energy has been a big part of it. According to coach Flory, the energy could have been better, but the team did enough to limit the Railers to short possessions.
Dellen Claassen and Cole Dillon were the primary threats for Newton, scoring 10 points each. It was a tough shooting night for the Railers to start the game, and the Panthers took advantage of it.
Derby will have a brief break before its midseason tournament in Dodge City starting on Jan. 19.
PANTHERS: Metzger, 15; Franklin, 14; Ulwelling, 8; Anderson, 8; Fisher-Brown, 7; Kotas, 2; Arnet, 2; Houston, 2.
RAILERS: Claassen, 10; C. Dillon, 10; Carr, 7; Vasquez, 2; Entz, 2.
