The Panthers are ready to jump into a new week following a 26-23 overtime loss to Manhattan in the 2022 season opener on Sept. 2. Derby (0-1) will make the long trip to face Salina South on Sept. 9 for its first league matchup, determined to get back to its winning ways.
Salina South (0-1) dropped its first game of the season against district foe Salina Central, 52-28. Last season the Panthers dominated the Cougars in a 77-7 win that featured a 70-point first half. Derby will be eager to rekindle that offensive firepower after being held to 23 points and 275 total yards.
The Cougars were a young team last year that was hit with several injuries, which, according to head coach Sam Sellers, damaged the squad’s ability to generate momentum. Quarterback Weston Fries is returning for his third year under center, and Sellers said Fries has made significant improvement from last season. The Cougars might try to throw the ball with more consistency, and second-team all-league wide receiver Te’Jon McDaniel will be the primary target. The offense is an experienced group with 14 players that started at least one game last season. Jesse Vorarath will lead the offensive line group, and the 6’6”, 295-pound senior will be the cornerstone of a big and physical line.
Defensively, senior linebacker Luke Simpson will be the player to watch for the Cougars as the third-year starter will likely be keeping an eye on Dylan Edwards all game long. Salina South also is returning safety Kyren Whitaker and defensive end Dylan Roberts. Both missed all of 2021 due to injury, and Sellers believes they will be key pieces this season.
For the Panthers, rebounding after a tough loss is the biggest key, and getting back to basics will be the theme of practice heading into week two.
Head coach Brandon Clark said that lack of communication, avoidable mistakes, and inexperience were evident for the Panthers against Manhattan, and changes to the lineup could be coming this week.
Throughout the season, “Don’t beat Derby” is one of the biggest messages the coaching staff preaches to the players heading into a game. The Panthers felt like they beat themselves in week one after committing 10 penalties for 104 yards. The uncharacteristic litany of avoidable mistakes was the biggest eyesore on film for Derby, and the team will take the front half of the week to improve internally before jumping into the game plan.
“We need to worry about ourselves right now,” Clark said. “We made a lot of mistakes which add up in a game, and we need to limit those mistakes.”
Kickoff from Salina District Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
