Derby baseball coach Todd Olmstead does not like to lose. It’s something his players have heard him say often.
Earning a split against some quality opponents in Lawrence on Saturday though, beating Shawnee Mission South 5-2 and falling 7-6 to Liberty, Mo., Olmstead couldn’t help but be pleased with his team’s overall performance.
“We hit and we hit against guys that could pitch really well,” Olmstead said. “Other than the outcome, I was very pleased with our effort and how we played as a team.”
The best team (top to bottom) the Panthers have played this season, the Blue Jays jumped out to an early lead in the second game of the day, getting two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Derby answered back with a run in the third and took the lead with a four-run fourth inning sparked by singles from Kade Snodgrass and Saben Seager, while Luke Westerman put a ball in play that helped open the floodgates. While Liberty was credited with a couple of errors, Olmstead noted the Panther hitters were applying pressure by blistering some balls.
After Liberty came back to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, Derby responded as Luke Stewart led off extra innings with a double, moved over on a sacrifice bunt by Reid Liston and scored on Karson Klima’s RBI single.
Liberty answered again, though, tallying a couple of runs in the bottom of the eighth to pick up the victory – with a couple of misplayed bunts on Derby’s part helping out the Blue Jays.
“We kind of knew going in, from what I’d seen about them, that they will bunt in any situation anywhere in their lineup, and they are very good at it,” Olmstead said.
Seager put together a strong start for the Panthers, giving up three runs through five innings while striking out seven, and Olmstead noted he got some help from Mercer Thatcher in right field – making some heads up plays that kept Derby in the game. Snodgrass also finished the game with three hits for the Derby offense.
Fundamentally sound as Liberty was, it made it tough on the Panthers (9-3), but being able to go toe-to-toe with a squad like that gives Olmstead a better sense of what this team can do in the long run.
“It showed our kids where we’re at and what we’re capable of to face teams like that,” Olmstead said. “It gave me a good feeling about how special we could actually be, and I really think that if they can take the enthusiasm and energy that we had against Liberty that last game and keep that the rest of the season, we’ll be OK.”
Derby handles Shawnee Mission South
Picking up five runs in the first three innings, the Panthers made short work of Shawnee Mission South in the first game of its series in Lawrence over the weekend.
Grant Ash was dealing on the mound and had some solid defense behind him helping him pick up the win for Derby.
“Other than one inning where they got those two runs, he pretty much dominated and held them in check,” Olmstead said.
Luke Westerman gave Derby the lead for good with an RBI triple in the first inning. Both he and Tanner Knox had multiple hits in the game, with Westerman continuing his scorching performance at the plate (hitting .486 overall on the season).
“He has a plan. He has a plan on what he wants to do and how he’s going to attack each pitcher,” Olmstead said. “For lack of a better phrase, I think it looks like a beach ball coming into him right now. He’s seeing the ball really well.”
vs. Shawnee Mission South (April 24)
SMS 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 – 2 4 0
DERBY 2 2 1 0 0 0 x – 5 7 0
W: Ash (DRBY)
L: Rupp (SMS)
2B: Knox (DRBY)
3B: Snodgrass, Westerman (DRBY)
RBI: Knox, Liston, Westerman 2 (DRBY); Mckenna (SMS)
vs. Liberty, Mo. (April 24)
DRBY 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 – 6 8 2
LIB 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 – 7 10 2
W: Bennett (LIB)
L: Johnson (DRBY)
2B: Stewart (DRBY)
3B: Smith (DRBY)
RBI: B. Horn, Klima, Seager, Snodgrass 2, Westerman (DRBY); Goe, Watson, Holst, Littrell, Mibrandt (LIB)
