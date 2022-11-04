Derby used a quick start to dominate Lawrence 76-28 in the regional round in rainy conditions on Nov. 4. The Panthers (8-2) used its lethal speed on its roster to run free in the playoff win.
Senior Dylan Edwards led the charge with a six-touchdown night, including two scores in the first three minutes of the game. Derby used a pair of turnovers to build a 27-0 lead in the first quarter.
Following a Derby touchdown that was capitalized by a big run by Edwards. On the next Derby kickoff, junior Grady Jesseph’s kick turned into a weather-induced squib kick that bounced into Derby’s hands in Lawrence territory. Edwards capitalized on the short field to give Derby a 13-0 lead. The Panther defense forced a fumble on the next Chesty Lion drive, and senior quarterback Brock Zerger scored his first of two rushing touchdowns to hold the early advantage. The Panthers dominated the rest of the way.
“The turnovers early played a vital role for us,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “When you have the athletes that we have and an offensive line that is hungry to get into the end zone, it all worked out.”
PHOTOS: Derby takes regionals in a 76-28 win over Lawrence
Lawrence (6-4) generated some momentum late in the first quarter with a touchdown and two-point conversion. After the Chesty Lion defense briefly snuffed out the run, Lawrence trailed 27-14 after a 78-yard punt return. The biggest mistake the Panther defense allowed came on a 71-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. The Chesty Lions added one more score late in the final quarter.
According to coach Clark, there was a new fire in his team heading into the game this week, and it translated into Friday night. The weather didn’t damper their spirits, and the energy was evident from the opening kick.
“Our guys got really excited, they know we are in the postseason, and we are going to pull out everything we have been practicing,” Clark said. “They were excited for this game. You can always see it in their eyes, and they played really well.”
The Panthers played a complete game on both sides of the ball with several turnovers by the Derby defense that created scoring opportunities for the offense.
“The defense finally played up to our full potential,” senior linebacker Miles Wash said. “It was phenomenal. From the defensive line to the secondary, everyone did their job tonight, and I am proud of my boys.”
Clark said the defensive line played one of its best games of the season and limited a Lawrence offense that showed a bit of everything with a quick running back and a two quarterback system.
Speed was the key for Derby to counter the size advantage held by the Lawrence defense. Zerger and junior running back Derek Hubbard each had two rushing scores, including a 75-yard run by Hubbard late in the third quarter.
The Lawrence defense tried to stack the box to limit the run late in the second quarter and even forced the Panthers to punt. Zerger began to open up the offense in the passing game and threw two touchdowns. Edwards and senior wide receiver Nathan Keener were the benefactors of the passing attack.
“The passing game was huge,” Zerger said. “We knew the defense they were going to run, knew it was going to be open. The receivers ran great rounds, made catches, and I was able to hit them. This is one of the most complete games we played this year.”
As the Panthers advance deeper into the postseason, the team has started to show its true potential. Derby is starting to click at the right time, and it will be critical to continue the trend against Washburn Rural, who defeated Garden City 34-7.
“We challenged the team three weeks ago that we needed to keep getting better quicker,” Clark said. “Each we have gotten better, and hopefully next week we peak against an athletic and aggressive team.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
