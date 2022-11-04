football

Brock Zerger breaks a tackle on a run in the 76-28 win over Lawrence on Nov. 4. 

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Derby used a quick start to dominate Lawrence 76-28 in the regional round in rainy conditions on Nov. 4. The Panthers (8-2) used its lethal speed on its roster to run free in the playoff win. 

Senior Dylan Edwards led the charge with a six-touchdown night, including two scores in the first three minutes of the game. Derby used a pair of turnovers to build a 27-0 lead in the first quarter. 

PHOTOS: Derby takes regionals in a 76-28 win over Lawrence

