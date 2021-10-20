Even in the final week of the regular season, self-improvement is the biggest emphasis this week for Derby football.
Following a 42-41 win over Maize in what might have been the game of the year in Kansas, the Panthers (6-0) look to remain unbeaten with a road contest against Maize South.
“We have a lot to work on and need to get back to our fundamentals in practice,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “Maize South is a fine-tuned team, are well-coached, have some good athletes, so we have to fix our mistakes quickly and move on to prepare for Maize South.”
The Mavericks (5-2) lost a crucial 47-43 contest against Hays last week. Hays is now sitting in second in the 5A West standings, a spot that Maize South held for most of the season.
Head coach Brent Pfeifer has led Maize South to a winning record inside the AVCTL-I after finishing 2-3 in the conference in its inaugural season in the top division.
Senior running back Evan Cantu will lead the charge for the Mavericks and will be the key player for the Panthers to limit. Cantu leads the state in rushing yards with 1,371 on the year.
“They have one of the top running backs in 5A, and he does a really good job and is a hard runner,” Clark said. “Offensive line is also pretty good in front of him.”
According to Clark, the Mavericks have started to throw the ball with more regularity, so the secondary will need to be ready to make a play.
The Panthers have only faced the Mavericks once, so Clark and his staff will be looking through the playbook and some film to create the game plan for a more unfamiliar opponent. Last year’s film will not help much offensively because Maize South has a new defensive scheme.
“We always want to look [at] what they do against our defense,” Clark said. “We break it down and put the data together and try to find some tendencies and the main plays they run.”
Crucial seeding will be on the line in week eight as the Panthers hold the top seed in the 6A standings, but a slip could cost Derby a chance at hosting in sub-state or earlier. The Panthers have played one less game this season due to the open week one.
Building the momentum heading into the postseason is the goal for the Panthers to set the tone for another long postseason run.
“Our goal is to peak once the playoffs start,” Clark said. “… Right now, we are getting back to fundamentals and getting the little things right. Eliminating the penalties, making sure we are tackling well and maintaining our block on offense.”
Kickoff from Maize is scheduled for 7 p.m.
