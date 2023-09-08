vs. salina south

Braxton Clark rushed for two touchdowns and had one touchdown pass in the 63-0 win over Salina South on Sept. 8. 

Derek Hubbard scored three touchdowns and the Derby defense kept a shutout in a 63-0 win over Salina South on Sept. 8. The Panthers (1-1, 1-0) had eight rushing touchdowns in the ballgame, with two scores being runs over 50 yards. It was Derby’s first regular season shutout since 2019 and the first against an AVCTL-I opponent since defeating Hutchinson 63-0 in 2018. 

Braxton Clark and Arieus Finley each scored two rushing touchdowns. Clark had a 63-yard run, giving the Panthers an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Hubbard scored on a 50-yard run in Derby’s first offensive play of the second half to make it a 42-0 ballgame. Da’Saahn Brame had his second receiving touchdown of the year with a 17-yard score.

