Derek Hubbard scored three touchdowns and the Derby defense kept a shutout in a 63-0 win over Salina South on Sept. 8. The Panthers (1-1, 1-0) had eight rushing touchdowns in the ballgame, with two scores being runs over 50 yards. It was Derby’s first regular season shutout since 2019 and the first against an AVCTL-I opponent since defeating Hutchinson 63-0 in 2018.
Braxton Clark and Arieus Finley each scored two rushing touchdowns. Clark had a 63-yard run, giving the Panthers an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Hubbard scored on a 50-yard run in Derby’s first offensive play of the second half to make it a 42-0 ballgame. Da’Saahn Brame had his second receiving touchdown of the year with a 17-yard score.
A pair of underclassmen joined the scoring barrage as sophomore quarterback Krystian Doresy and freshman running back Finley each scored their first career varsity touchdowns.
THE TAKEAWAY
Derby: There was a key emphasis to get back to basics in the run game offensively a week after being held to just 58 rushing yards. Defensively the Panthers limited long drives with quarterback pressure in third-down situations. The biggest drawback for the Panthers was penalties that kept the defense on the field or nixed potential scores.
Salina South: The Cougars (0-2, 0-1) struggled to get much momentum offensively. South only had a handful of plays inside Derby territory, all in the first half. The defense missed tackles in the secondary, leading to quick Derby scores.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Panthers: Derby defensive end John Gadwood exited the game with a right ankle injury in the second Salina South drive of the game and did not return. His status for week three is questionable.
Cougars: Starting quarterback Landon Putman left the game in the second quarter with a right wrist injury. He only led two drives for South. Layson Sajdak led the offense for the rest of the game.
UP NEXT
The Panthers will take on Bishop Carroll at Panther Stadium on Sept. 15. Derby holds a seven-game winning streak over the Golden Eagles.
