Panther Body Logo 2022
COURTESY/DERBY HIGH SCHOOL

Derby has been impatiently waiting to take the field on Friday nights since November. The coaching staff has said it has been one of the most productive offseasons they have ever seen. All that work and preparation will be put to the test on the road against the reigning Class 6A champion Manhattan Indians—the team that bested the Panthers twice in 2022.

The Indians are looking to open their state title defense by doing something that hasn’t been done in over 10 years. The Panthers have not lost three-straight games to one opponent since a five-game losing streak to Hutchinson from 2009-2012. 

0
0
0
0
0