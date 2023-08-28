Derby has been impatiently waiting to take the field on Friday nights since November. The coaching staff has said it has been one of the most productive offseasons they have ever seen. All that work and preparation will be put to the test on the road against the reigning Class 6A champion Manhattan Indians—the team that bested the Panthers twice in 2022.
The Indians are looking to open their state title defense by doing something that hasn’t been done in over 10 years. The Panthers have not lost three-straight games to one opponent since a five-game losing streak to Hutchinson from 2009-2012.
Manhattan might have lost some key players, but the Indians have plenty of talented new pieces to mix in with the returners. The defense returns eight players from the title team, all of whom were vital pieces. Safeties Max Stanard and Elijah McFadden are the primary players to watch, and the duo combined for five interceptions last season.
“[Manhattan] got an extra week than us by making it to the state championship game, so those younger guys got a lot of extra reps,” Head coach Brandon Clark said. “We know they have talent, and some of the returners are some of the best players on the field.”
The Panthers are embracing the challenge of taking on a talented, reloaded team in the opening week of the season because it will give the Panthers plenty to work on throughout the next few weeks of practice.
“By playing a team like Manhattan in Week One, you are going to get exposed on the areas you really need to work on,” Clark said. “No matter what the outcome of the game is, we will have the film and be able to piece together what we need to do to get better. It is always great because you can really concentrate on what you need to work on going forward.”
Like all teams throughout the state, there will be new faces around the starting lineup, but there is plenty of familiarity among the roster. Quarterback Braxton Clark and running back Derek Hubbard have been playing together in the Derby football system for nearly five years and have developed chemistry in the backfield. In front of them is a solid and healthy offensive line. Clark will have plenty of weapons, highlighted by Colton Ruedy and Da’Saahn Brame.
Through the summer, the defensive backs have shown a lot of growth, and coach Clark said that he is excited to see how the group works together behind the fast linebacker and defensive line units.
Coach Clark is eyeing the special teams unit as a key group to watch in the opening week. The Panthers return kicker Grady Jesseph, long snapper Chris Kegley and kick returners Hubbard and Demaria’e Baker. The two had three kick returns for touchdowns last season.
“I am really excited about our special teams,” Clark said. “We have a lot of returners, and I think we can be pretty special there.
Whether in the weight room, film session or walkthroughs, the team has been focused. As the team starts to put on the pads for another week of practice, there is plenty of excitement for the season opener.
“The focus has been good, but we will have three weeks of practice in before the first game, and the guys are hungry,” Clark said. “We are looking forward to preparing and installing the gameplan. This has been a great week of practice because the guys know that at the end, we get to play a game. They are excited, and I am excited for this group to go out and show how good they can be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.