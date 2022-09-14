FOOTBALL BC
The Panthers notched their first win of the season in a 69-20 victory over Salina South, but another early season challenge is waiting for Derby in week three. Just two weeks after facing Manhattan in the season opener, the Panthers turn around to face Bishop Carroll on the road on Sept. 16.

In 2021, Derby outlasted Bishop Carroll 44-36 at Panther Stadium. The defense helped seal the game with six turnovers in the ballgame, and Dylan Edwards had 278 total yards with two touchdowns. Both teams are returning loads of experience, and the Panthers will need to be prepared to play four quarters of physical football.

