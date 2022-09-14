The Panthers notched their first win of the season in a 69-20 victory over Salina South, but another early season challenge is waiting for Derby in week three. Just two weeks after facing Manhattan in the season opener, the Panthers turn around to face Bishop Carroll on the road on Sept. 16.
In 2021, Derby outlasted Bishop Carroll 44-36 at Panther Stadium. The defense helped seal the game with six turnovers in the ballgame, and Dylan Edwards had 278 total yards with two touchdowns. Both teams are returning loads of experience, and the Panthers will need to be prepared to play four quarters of physical football.
“They are a complete football team,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “Overall, Bishop Carroll is a well-coached team with talented players that are athletic and physical.”
The Golden Eagles are a skilled squad led by head coach Dusty Trail and have already dominated a pair of 6A teams. Bishop Carroll defeated Wichita Northwest 53-41 in week one and dominated Wichita South 50-14 on Sept. 9.
According to Clark, senior quarterback Zach Steven can run, throw and limits his mistakes. Steven has several weapons around him, including first-team all-league wide receiver
The Panther defensive line will be facing a big offensive line led by 6’5” 285-pound junior lineman Hank Purvis. Surrounding Purvis is a group of linemen who are all listed over 6-foot and 220 pounds.
Bishop Carroll’s defensive line will be just a physical for the young Derby offensive line. Clark said that 6’4” senior defensive lineman Walt Gray is one of the best edge rushers the Panthers will see in the regular season. Gray has a physical linebacker group behind him with safeties that get involved in stopping the run game.
Clark said that the Panthers are going to have to fine-tune several facets of the game heading into the matchup and said Bishop Carroll disguises its schemes well.
“They are very good at disguising stuff and show eye candy on both sides of the ball,” Clark said. “We just have to be disciplined, and communication is going to be huge for us.”
Senior quarterback Brock Zerger will have to communicate with the offensive line and work through his reads throughout the game.
The offensive line will be facing a defensive line similar to Manhattan, which will be another early test for the young group. Physicality while blocking will be crucial for the Panthers.
“We just have to move fast and be physical,” Clark said. “We cannot be playing in the backfield the whole time. The offensive line has to communicate with each other, and our technique has to get better. Wide receivers have to get way more physical as well.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.