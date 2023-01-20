campus

Kaeson Fisher-Brown scored 12 points in the 73-63 loss to Maize South on Jan. 20. 

Six might have been the unlucky number for Derby in the 73-63 loss to Maize South in the semifinal of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20.

Maize South jumped out to a 6-0 run to start the game and held a 12-3 lead early in the first quarter after a second 6-0 within the opening five minutes of the game. Derby only pulled within six once throughout the game. 

