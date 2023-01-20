Six might have been the unlucky number for Derby in the 73-63 loss to Maize South in the semifinal of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20.
Maize South jumped out to a 6-0 run to start the game and held a 12-3 lead early in the first quarter after a second 6-0 within the opening five minutes of the game. Derby only pulled within six once throughout the game.
Jack Ulwelling led the Panthers with 14 points for the second-straight night and was one of four players to finish in double digits. Cooper Chadwick dished the ball with regularity with four of the 11 Derby assists to pair with six points.
The Mavericks kept pace with Derby all game long and shot 50 percent in the game, and limited the Panther possessions with a defensive rebound percentage of 73 percent.
It was the second matchup between the two AVCTL-I foes this season, and the Panthers struggled to stop Isaiah Atwater in the first half. Atwater scored 17 points in the first half and ended with 19 on the night. Atwater, Mickael Kates and Troy Homan combined for 52 points for the Mavericks.
Despite going 9-for-23 from the floor, the Panthers managed to trail 39-30 at halftime after a hot end to the half. Unfortunately for Derby, Maize South had an answer for nearly every Panther bucket thought the game.
It was a slow start for both teams to start the second half, and the Panthers pulled within six with a three-pointer by Fisher-Brown to end a two-minute scoring drought.
The two teams traded buckets for most of the quarter, but a quick run by the Mavericks extended the lead to 52-4 with 2:25 left in the quarter. The Panthers continued to fight back into the ballgame and pulled within five for the first and only time with a three-pointer by Dallas Metzger.
The Mavericks bounced back with a 10-0 run to take a 69-54 lead with 2:50 remaining. From that point, Maize South used a motion offense to move the ball in long possessions to bleed the clock and force Derby to foul.
Derby is 0-2 against Maize South this season and will have a third matchup with the Mavericks on the road on Feb. 17. The Panthers will play Junction City in the third-place contest on Jan. 21.
MAIZE SOUTH 15 24 16 18 - 73
MAVERICKS: Atwater, 19; Kates, 17; Homan, 16; Askren, 9; Steinhoff, 6; Felton, 4; Maze, 2
PANTHERS: Ulwelling, 14; Fisher-Brown, 12; Franklin, 12; Metzger, 10; Chadwick, 6; Brown, 5; Anderson, 4
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
