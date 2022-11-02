The Derby boy's soccer season came to a close with a 3-2 loss to Washburn Rural in the state quarterfinal on Nov. 1. Sophomores Angel Vielmas and Leo Fernandez scored for the Panthers in the loss. It was the third consecutive season Derby has reached the quarterfinal stage and the second straight quarterfinal loss to the Junior Blues.
Vielmas gave Derby a 1-0 lead early on a penalty kick as the Panthers controlled the momentum out of the gate.
“We got a really fast start,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We were playing with confidence and knew we had to possess the ball and tried to avoid the more direct type of style Washburn Rural likes to play.”
Washburn Rural tied the game on a corner kick with 17 minutes remaining in the first half. Just six minutes before halftime, the Junior Blues took the lead on a long throw-in that bounced around in the box and was finished by an open player.
Out of the break, Derby maintained the pressure, but Washburn Rural tacked on another goal with 27 minutes remaining in the game to hold a 3-1 lead.
After the third goal, the Panthers generated scoring opportunities by pushing several players forward. Fernandez found the back of the net with 26 minutes left on an assist by senior Ivan Davilla. Derby kept the high pressure and created even more scoring chances but could not get a game-tying goal.
“Once it got to 3-2, I thought we were going to tie it up,” Burke said. “We had three or four different chances in the final 15 minutes. In the second half, we played so much better and pushed what we wanted to do; we just could not find that third goal to tie it up.
The Panthers finished the season with a 14-5 record and clinched a third-consecutive Regional Championship. It was the second time in program history and the first since 1988-90. Derby has played the last quarterfinal games on the road, and the next step for the Panthers is getting an opportunity to have home-field advantage for the biggest home game of the year.
“The next goal for us is to host one of these quarterfinals,” Burke said. “Just getting it to where we have some home-field advantage.”
The duo of Vielmas and Fernandez accounted for six of the eight postseason goals. Fernandez led the Panthers with four goals in the final three games of the year. Both players could be returning for Derby next season, which could create a goal-scoring duo — something Derby has been missing for the last few seasons.
“Leo and Angel have created a nice little partnership up top, which is a great thing,” Burke said. “We have not had that in a while, and they are just sophomores, so they could create a little more going forward long-term, so we’ll see what happens there.”
The senior class leaves with three regional titles and helped put the soccer program in a prominent place among the 6A West region. Derby will have hope for the future with several experienced underclassmen that will be taking over the leadership of the team in 2023.
“We know we are returning 75-80 percent of our roster,” Burke said. “The junior class coming back has a chance to win four regional championships in a row. Hopefully, our returners stay healthy and improve in their club seasons.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
