Angel Vielmas scored two goals in the postseason for the Panthers. Derby's season came to a close with a 3-2 loss in the state quarterfinal against Washburn Rural on Nov. 1. 

The Derby boy's soccer season came to a close with a 3-2 loss to Washburn Rural in the state quarterfinal on Nov. 1. Sophomores Angel Vielmas and Leo Fernandez scored for the Panthers in the loss. It was the third consecutive season Derby has reached the quarterfinal stage and the second straight quarterfinal loss to the Junior Blues.

Vielmas gave Derby a 1-0 lead early on a penalty kick as the Panthers controlled the momentum out of the gate. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.