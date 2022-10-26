Derby football week nine preview
NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Derby jumped nearly three spots into the two-seed in the Class 6A West bracket after the 49-20 win over Newton on Oct. 21. The Panthers (6-2) begin the 2022 postseason with a matchup with Topeka.

The Trojans (1-7) struggled to generate momentum this season in the centennial league and had one of the toughest schedules among the Class 6A West Region with matchups against Maize (8-0), Manhattan (8-0), Hays (7-1), and Wichita Northwest (6-2).

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.