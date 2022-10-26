Derby jumped nearly three spots into the two-seed in the Class 6A West bracket after the 49-20 win over Newton on Oct. 21. The Panthers (6-2) begin the 2022 postseason with a matchup with Topeka.
The Trojans (1-7) struggled to generate momentum this season in the centennial league and had one of the toughest schedules among the Class 6A West Region with matchups against Maize (8-0), Manhattan (8-0), Hays (7-1), and Wichita Northwest (6-2).
Fortunately, the Derby coaching staff has inadvertently gotten acquainted with Topeka this season. The team used film from Topeka’s week one matchup against Maize to prepare for the Eagles in week six. Since the Trojans also played Manhattan this season, Derby has been able to cross-reference the Panthers’ film on the Indians and the film from Manhattan’s win over Topeka to formulate a game plan.
“We watched Topeka earlier when they played Maize because we had that scout film before the Maize game, so we were able to familiarize ourselves with Topeka,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “Manhattan also played [Topeka] later, and we are able to see what Manhattan did to us and Topeka.”
The Trojans have an offensive scheme similar to Derby’s last three AVCTL-I opponents. Topeka likes to throw the football more consistently and try to beat the secondary with the speed of its wide receivers. Derby will have to communicate on defense to limit explosive plays.
“Topeka likes to throw the ball, and they have some really fast athletes that if you give them space, they are going to make you miss,” Clark said. “We have to make sure we contain those guys and don’t want too many one-on-one matchups.”
Defensively, the Trojans run a 3-4 scheme but have quick defensive backs and physical linebackers that can limit the run. Clark said the defensive scheme is similar to a majority of teams in the AVCTL-I, with only a few variations.
Clark said the team has improved a lot this season but still needs to be more aggressive on both sides of the ball. The Panthers went 0-for-5 in passing attempts against Newton and Clark said that element of the offense needs to be more efficient in the postseason.
Penalties have been the biggest thorn for Derby this season. In the last three games, the Panthers have accumulated 30 penalties for 207 yards. A majority of these flags have been holding calls, and Clark said it is an area Derby needs to fix heading into the postseason.
“We really have to hone in on our blocking technique right now,” Clark said. “We are getting penalized quite a bit, and it has been a constant theme throughout the whole season. Hopefully, we can figure it out in the playoffs.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
